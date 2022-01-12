Shopping mall shares soar after data from Multiplan; see Ibovespa’s biggest hikes – Money Times

At 11:11, the Ibovespa rose 1.36% to 105,185.77 points. The financial volume was 5 billion reais (Image: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli)

The main index of the Brazilian stock market extended high this Wednesday (12) along with the stock futures in Wall Street, after US inflation data come only slightly higher than estimated by the market.

papers of commodities have a new positive session and help to leverage the local index, which also has a rise in the shares of the malls, in the wake of the disclosure of operational data by Multiplan.

The day is also marked by the expiration of options on the Ibovespa. At 11:11 am, the Ibovespa rose 1.36% to 105,185.77 points. The financial volume was 5 billion reais.

highlights

Shares of Multiplan (MULT3) rose 5.3%, after the company reported that sales recorded in its malls in the fourth quarter exceeded for the first time the level seen in 2019, before the pandemic. Iguatemi (IGTI3) was up 5% and BR Malls (BRML3) was up 4.8%.

Vale (Vale3) was up 1.6%, CSN (CNSA3) was up 2.7%, Usiminas (USIM5) was up 2.3% and Gerdau (GGBR4) was up 2.6%, after iron ore futures from Dalian advance 1.3%. Metallurgical coal and coke also rose.

Petrobras PN (PETR4) and ON (PETR3) rose 1.8% and 1.2%, respectively, in the face of a new positive session for oil, with Brent and WTI contracts heading for the sixth high in eight trading sessions.

See the biggest rises of the Ibovespa this Wednesday:

tickerActionPrice (R$)Variation
SUM3Sum ON Group11.256.64%
MGLU3Magazine Luiza ON6.256.47%
PETZ3Petz ON15.946.34%
POSI3Positive Inf ON8.675.86%
BRML3BR Malls Par ON7.675.79%

*With information from Reuters

