Sick, Nicolau becomes Dolores’ hope; find out why · TV news

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will be filled with hope when she comes across a familiar face in the middle of the asylum from Nos Tempos do Imperador. The young woman, however, will not be able to count on Nicolau (Cássio Pandolfi) to undo the lies of Tonico (Alexandre Nero). After all, the butler will have been hospitalized due to Alzheimer’s episodes in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

The oldest employee of Quinta da Boa Vista will show the first signs of the disease in the scenes that will be shown from this Friday (14). He will have trouble remembering Gastão (Daniel Torres), in addition to talking about Lourdes (Lu Grimaldi) as if he were still alive.

“He’s been so distracted. The other day he kept the eggs in the cutlery drawer”, says Celestina (Bel Kutner), already suspicious that something is wrong. “It must be the war. We are all shaken by it”, will minimize Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella).

The empress, however, will lose patience with Nicholas when she sees him return a pile of books to the shelf that she will have set aside for the donation. With pity for her colleague, the Baroness of Seropédica will even take the blame to help him get rid of the scolding.

Alone, Bel Kutner’s character will suggest that he seek professional help. “I’m afraid. In fact, I’m ashamed. I might be getting old”, laments the worker. “No, of course not. That must be tired. Let’s go to the doctor. No one needs to know. It’s our secret. And I swear I’ll be by your side”, promises the noblewoman.

Dolores in the asylum in the six o’clock soap opera

What does Nicolau have in the six o’clock soap opera?

As Alzheimer’s disease was only described at the beginning of the 20th century, Nicolau will be diagnosed with senile dementia in the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. He will also be committed to an asylum, as treatment options at the time were minimal — not to mention controversial.

Dolores will be filled with hope at the sight of the palace administrator, who will even recognize her during a few flashes of memory. He, however, will forget about her precisely when he tries to convince Doctor Homrich (actor undisclosed) that Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) is not crazy as Tonico claims.

Daphne Bozaski’s character, however, will have the chance to escape from the health institution during a visit by Celestina to Nicolau. The aristocrat will exchange places with Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont), who will run to meet Nélio (João Pedro Zappa).

In the Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of New World (2017). The telenovela will end next month, giving way to the screening of Além da Illusion.

In addition to spoilers, the TV news it also publishes daily summaries of Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Find out everything that will happen in soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast:

Listen to “#87 – Cecília crosses the line and pays mico in A Place in the Sun” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.