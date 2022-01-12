A study by Danish researchers at the University of Copenhagen concluded that men who have had multiple breakups and spend a lot of time alone are at greater risk of contracting diseases such as cancer and diabetes.

The research analyzed health markers from 1,442 women and 3,170 men aged between 48 and 62 years. For the study, it took into account how many relationship breakups each participant experienced in their lifetime and how many years each lived alone.

The conclusion was that men who had more breakups had, on average, 17% higher blood inflammation levels than those who spent less than a year alone. Those who reported living alone for seven or more years had 12% higher levels.

In the long term, these results show a higher risk of death for these people, as this inflammation can contribute, at a later point in life, to the diagnosis of cancer, cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.

Worry about loneliness

To Insider, Karolina K. Davidsen, one of those responsible for the study, signals a concern about people’s loneliness. “Until now, research has focused on divorced people. But our team aims to study people who have never been married and who may also be at risk of negative health outcomes,” he said.

Also according to her, there is a growing concern among specialists to study the effects of loneliness on human beings.

To avoid this kind of negative feeling, experts suggest disconnecting from social media, exercising and having some kind of contact with nature. If these feelings persist or you feel depressed, the recommendation is to seek the help of a healthcare professional.

