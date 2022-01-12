Sleep, Anxiety, Menopause, Vitamin B12: It All Can Affect Your Memory – 01/11/2022

“Where’s the car?” The driver walks through the parking lot vowing never to forget where he left off. Small memory failures become classic everyday scenes due to their repetition, which can have a greater or lesser impact on people’s lives.

“My forgetfulness is continuous. I forget the words and what I was saying in the middle of the sentence, a total blank… This made me a little insecure in project presentations”, says Ju Fioroto, 41, art director.

Even for those who lapses are not usual, scares can occur. “A few days ago I planned a meeting. I prepared the material, instructed people and set an appointment for the next morning. I completely forgot. I only remembered when they called me, worried. It was the first failure with something important”, says Fábio Greco, 63, businessman.

Several factors directly and indirectly influence the performance of memory and, according to neurologists, only a part of the complaints that reach the offices is directly related to it, in the case of dementia, for example.

Most of the problems stem not from failures in the structure or physiological functioning of memory, but from interferences in the path that information needs to tread to be satisfactorily memorized and whose main ingredient is attention.

It is a circuit with three steps that the information needs to go through so that it is recorded and available when requested: acquisition, consolidation and evocation. They occur in brain structures such as the temporal lobe, frontal lobe, hippocampus, amygdala and others, varying according to the stage of the process and the type of memory stored.

Thus, the brain selects information attributing to it an emotional importance, consciously or not, retains it and retrieves it when it is requested.

attention decides

Image: Keren Stinky/Unsplash

There are several types of memory, with different storage mechanisms. In everyday life, thousands of pieces of information are manipulated just for a moment and then they are erased in the so-called working memory. This is the case of the phone number that is momentarily decorated for a single call or the perception of the color of the application car that was used.

“It’s comparable to the computer when we send a document to the printer. It stores temporarily, prints what it needs and throws it out of the buffer”, compares Ivan Okamoto, a neurologist at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein (SP).

The most relevant information, and that have traveled the path between the areas of the brain in good conditions, can be transferred to the definitive, long-term memory. In this sense, the good conditions for information travel can be summarized in an attentive and focused person, with a healthy and rested brain.

“Attention is part of the memory mechanism. You have to be attentive to keep the information you want”, says Okamoto. “The attentional system works both in the acquisition of information and in its evocation. There’s no point in throwing information on the computer if I don’t have an archiving path.”

When attention is divided, the memorization process is hampered by lack of focus. This is the case, for example, of a person who is talking to another with noises around or who is listening to someone while using their cell phone.

“Attention is the element used for the person to define what will be recorded or not in the memory. There is a false idea that it is possible to manipulate several information at the same time. We do not have all this capacity”, says Sonia Brucki, neurologist and professor at FMUSP (School of Medicine, University of São Paulo).

“You decide where to pay your attention. It’s your decision process. If you do several things at the same time, the chance of decreasing your attention on several of them is very high, and without attention, you won’t memorize.”

There are those who naturally have greater or lesser facility for memorization, due to constitutional issues, inherent to the person himself. Environmental conditions, however, will always be an influencing factor for better or worse performance, according to Gustavo Melo de Andrade Lima, a neurologist professor at Ipemed (Institute of Research and Medical Education).

This is the case of excessive stimulation or lack of sleep. “Due to tiredness or fatigue, the person will have difficulty going through the three stages of absorbing, retaining and evoking information”, he says.

“Many people complain nowadays, they think they have a diagnosis of ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), but they don’t. It happens that information today is so dynamic and the demand is so great, that the brain can’t stand it, because there is a limit. Attention is so divided that when people need to focus, they can’t. People think there is a problem, but there is an excess of demand”, explains Lima.

unnoticed interference

Image: iStock

The attention given to activities that are chosen as priorities can help to understand the fact that they are less susceptible to forgetfulness. “Sometimes I’m driving and I forget where I’m going. It’s happened several times when I have a lot to do. The other day I told my goddaughter that I loved her watch. And she said: ‘Of course, you gave it to me’. that my memory doesn’t fail in my work, I remember all the details. I also remember everything my husband tells me, when he tries to change a story, I get caught in the jump”, says Marlucy Lukianocenko, 50, journalist and book editor.

Often, without realizing it, great memory difficulties occur during times of mental fragility, such as sleep deprivation, mental overload due to stress, and disorders such as depression and anxiety disorders.

These are conditions that have memory and attention deficits in common, as well as loss of the ability to solve daily problems, due to changes in areas of the brain such as those related to mood regulation, motivation and planning, according to Karine Martins, a master in psychology. from UFAL (Federal University of Alagoas), specialist in neuropsychology and cognitive behavioral psychology.

In cases of anxiety, changes can also occur in the area related to emotional memories, such as conditioned fear. “Having this hyper activated area, the amygdala, the person is in a state of alert for threats, compromising attention and, consequently, impairing memory. Due to the various areas involved, attention is as vulnerable to interference as sleep deprivation, to worry, hunger, among other factors”, says Martins.

That’s why, at the time of the test, it can sometimes give a zebra. “In the entrance exam, even though I knew the subject, I couldn’t remember the math and physics formulas right away. Some English words too, even common ones. It was a time of great anxiety and stress, I slept very little, waking up a few times at dawn”, says Marcelo Peron, 18, student.

“The situation is more worrying when these cognitive deficits are installed and are not perceived by the individual, but by their family and friends. In these cases, especially in the elderly, it is essential that the possibility of a dementia syndrome is evaluated”, he explains. Lívia Gitaí, neurologist and professor at UFAL (Federal University of Alagoas).

What can affect your attention and memory

Image: iStock

alcoholism – Excessive drinking of alcohol damages nerve cells in the brain, affecting functions such as memory and learning, leading to alcoholic dementia.

Traumatic brain injury – The risk of developing dementia is known in some sports, such as American football and boxing, as they favor trauma, including repeated trauma, chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Menopause – The typical hormonal alteration of this phase is associated with disorders that cause insomnia, depressive or anxiety symptoms, which cause memory alteration.

ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) – A neurotransmitter dysfunction causes attention disorder and difficulty focusing. It also looks like a memory problem, but it’s not.

primary dementias – The most common are Alzheimer’s, more common in the elderly, dementia associated with Lewy bodies and frontotemporal dementia, which also affects young people. Parkinson’s disease, in an advanced stage, can include cognitive deficits.

Secondary dementias – Arising from some other (primary) pathophysiological process. The most common example is vascular dementia, resulting from a stroke (Cerebral Vascular Accident).

Image: iStock

B12 vitamin – Important for the cellular metabolism of neurons, its deficiency can generate cognitive deficit and give rise to dementia. It occurs in both young and old, and it is common, due to low vitamin absorption, patients who have undergone bariatric surgery, those who suffer from atrophic gastritis and vegans without nutritional monitoring.

hypothyroidism – The reduction in the function of the thyroid gland in the elderly can lead to a picture of cognitive deficit and dementia due to the reduction of the level of the thyroid hormone that acts in various functions of the body.

syphilis – The disease is still endemic in Brazil and the form of neurosyphilis involves dementia. It is always included in memory investigation tests.

Tips for keeping your memory up to date

Stress is desirable for the learning process and even necessary for minimal attention. It is necessary to reach the level considered optimal, of stress and attention, for the best productivity. “The slacker person, without any stress, has his attention down there,” says Okamoto. “If the stress level exceeds the point, attentional performance drops. That’s why the recommendation to always have a hobby, a physical activity, an outlet to reduce anxiety. This is one of the reasons why it’s not worth staying overnight. studying for an exam.”

To favor the process of absorption, retention and evocation of information when studying, it is necessary to pay attention with maximum focus. “I recommend removing all stimuli nearby, closing the room, closing the window, taking the cell phone away, keeping your attention on the main point until you go through the process. This also means having a healthy and balanced brain, because after a night of insomnia or of drink will be difficult”, says Andrade Lima.

When parking the car, associating information helps to memorize the location of the used parking space. The vehicle’s color, for example, the floor identification letter, combined with personal data can reinforce the possibility of evoking the memory of what you want.

Image: iStock

Exercising is good for mental functions, as it increases the production of some neurotransmitters, reduces the impact of stress, promotes sleep quality, helps fight anxiety, depression and risk factors for stroke.

Stimulating the formation of synapses from childhood through study and meaningful experiences helps to build up a good cognitive reserve. “A high cognitive reserve, with many neuronal synapses, helps the brain to tolerate some losses without developing dementia”, says Lívia Gitaí.