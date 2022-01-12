Small business: 5 trends that are here to stay | Entrepreneurship

Economic crisis, election year, pandemic still affecting the lives of Brazilians… 2022 is already starting with many challenges for entrepreneurs. But it is also a year of new opportunities and of taking advantage of the lessons that the worst moments of the crisis have left.

For Mariana Cammarano, entrepreneur and marketing consultant, some attitudes created or intensified during the pandemic can be adopted or maintained in the entrepreneur’s life. And the good news is that these are trends that will only help in the daily lives of those who have a business.

The request of g1, Mariana made a list of the 5 trends that are here to stay. Check it out below:

The pandemic has shown us that, in many cases, it is not necessary to be physically in one place to work, make contacts and close deals. This expands and overcomes barriers. It goes for the home office and for meetings and meetings.

“You can do business much easier online with people from other states and countries. This is a sea of ​​opportunities and greatly expands the chances of doing business”, says Mariana.

Few times in the history of society, everyone has lived in the same situation, as they have been during the coronavirus pandemic. For the specialist, this generates empathy and better ways of relating. It’s for life and for entrepreneurship.

“This brings a possibility of greater identification and, consequently, of being able to be more vulnerable, because you are sure that the other person understands what you are saying and feeling. Relationships become easier, more fluid and truer”, he says.

3- Community creation

Interest groups are forming and it seems that there is an openness and a greater look at community life. This is very good for small businesses.

“We had a very large movement of support for local establishments, and I think that this is not lost. It will be easier to act locally, to be able to mobilize the community. Being small will be easier and more possible”, predicts the specialist.

In May 2021, g1 shared some stories of small business owners who were benefiting from the power of the community. Entrepreneurs Ana Rosa Guedes and Rodrigo Laranjeira, owners of an artisanal bakery, saw their billing increase 4 times in 10 months, during the pandemic. For them, success came exactly from word of mouth and, therefore, the company grew organically.

4- Respect for mental health

Burnout, depression, anxiety are serious problems, often seen with discrimination. The pandemic has brought mental health to the fore and that can help people treat it the right way. Entrepreneurs need to always be alert and take care of their well-being and health to run their business with quality.

“I think there is greater respect and greater awareness of how important mental health is and shouldn’t be ignored,” says Mariana.

5- Better relationship with technology

Small businesses are more digital than ever and many have learned the hard way during the pandemic. But that left them more open to technological advances, after all, that’s what saved a lot of business during social distancing and trade closures.

“Technology is inevitable and is here to stay, but we have to learn to have a good relationship with it, because excess is not healthy either. We are learning and it has become increasingly easier to use technology in our favor”, adds Mariana.