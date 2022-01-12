Sony continues to manufacture PS4 due to PS5 shortage • Eurogamer.pt

According to unofficial sources, Sony had plans to stop production of the PlayStation 4 in 2021, but decided to change plans given the shortage of the PS5.

According to Bloomberg’s Takahashi Mochizuki, Sony has informed component manufacturers that, contrary to expectations, it wants to continue producing more units of its last-gen console as it cannot produce enough PS5 units.

During 2022, around 1 million PS4 consoles will be produced to place in stores around the world and relieve some of the pressure on the current-gen console, especially as the biggest PlayStation releases will be cross-gen in 2022.

Sony has confirmed that PS4 production will continue throughout 2022 and that it is one of the best-selling consoles ever, and it is normal to continue producing consoles in a period of transition between generations.

The PS4 was released in November 2013 and over 116 million consoles have been sold.