Sony decides to extend the life of the PlayStation 4 amid PS5 supply problems

Amidst the supply problems that continue to restrict the number of PlayStation 5 units that Sony can ship to stores, the company decided to extend the lifespan of the PlayStation 4. The console, officially launched in 2013, was supposed to reach the end of its production at the end of 2021, but new units should continue to be produced during 2022.

According to Bloomberg, this means that approximately 1 million additional units of the console are expected to be manufactured by Sony in the coming months. The company hopes that by offering consumers a cheaper and more affordable alternative, it will be able to meet the desires of a more casual audience that only looks for a way to play and doesn’t necessarily make a point of having cutting-edge hardware.

The Japanese company confirmed its intention to continue production of the console, but did not clarify whether this is part of a change in its strategy. Although the console is nearing the end of its useful life, he should still get some big hits in 2022, including names like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarök.

PS5 numbers sent to stores should remain restricted

One of the most successful consoles in Sony’s history, PlayStation 4 has sold 116 million units worldwide so far. However, the company’s most famous platform remains the Playstation 2, which set record sales of more than 157 million units.



The extension of the platform’s useful life is accompanied by the news that the manufacturer has revised its expectation for the number of PlayStation 5 consoles that will be able to sell this year. The company says the drop in expected sales is not due to a shrinking demand, but to the chip supply crisis and distribution problems stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Microsoft is also being affected by similar issues, which did not stop it from setting new sales records with its Xbox Series S and Series X. According to the head of the Xbox division, Phil Spencer, in the 14 months they are in stores, the platforms surpassed the sales performance of any other console model within the same period.

Source: Bloomberg