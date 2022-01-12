SP should have new restrictions for events with agglomerations – 01/11/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), said this Tuesday (11) that the state should have new restrictions on events of large agglomerations in view of the advance of the omicron variant of the coronavirus and the influenza epidemic.

“We will obviously have restrictions that have already been presented for agglomeration events”, he said. “Large agglomerations are not recommended, and the scientific committee of the state of São Paulo has already expressed this deliberation.”

The scientific committee met this Tuesday afternoon and should pass on the new guidelines to the toucan, which will be announced at a press conference this Wednesday (12). The restrictions are expected to impact concerts, parties and football games.

Doria said, however, that the new measures will not affect commerce, services, industry and agribusiness, as reported in the Panel SA column “I want to reassure commerce and the service sector that there is no indication so far that restrictions could be implemented.”

The City of São Paulo informed this Tuesday that the ômicron variant already accounts for 80% of the analyzed samples. According to the Municipal Health Department, of the 105 samples examined by the Butantan Institute, 20 (19.4%) were positive for the delta variant and 85 (80.95%) for the new strain.

In addition, in the capital of São Paulo, 154 people infected with the Ômicron have already been identified.

The ABC Intermunicipal Consortium announced this Tuesday that it will ask the state scientific committee to limit the audience allowed in the games of the São Paulo de Juniors Cup, currently in the classification phase, and the Paulista Championship, which is scheduled to start on the 23rd.

Since last year, at least 58 cities in the interior of São Paulo, the coast and Greater São Paulo have canceled street Carnival. The City of São Paulo took the same decision last Thursday (6).

There was pressure for cancellation by the state government. The doctor João Gabbardo, coordinator of the scientific committee that advises Doria, said that “it is unthinkable to keep the street Carnival without vaccination control”.

“The recommendation is to avoid that [Carnaval] happens, however, the decision is up to those who run the command of city halls”, said the governor, last week.

Committee doctors have been following with concern the increase in the number of hospitalizations for respiratory problems in the state and have already spoken of the risk of occupation reaching 90% in the coming weeks, if the pace of new cases continues.

Hospitalizations in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) for Covid in the state have increased in the last seven days, a reflection of the explosion of cases and increased transmission of the virus after the holiday season.

As of January 3, there were 1,141 patients in ICU beds in the state, with 468 new records that day. Last Monday (10), the state had 1,567 patients hospitalized in ICU beds, with 795 new records, or about 69.9% more.

In a note, the Secretary of State for Health said that it monitors the pandemic daily based on indicators, mainly hospitalization, evaluated in real time, and that it identified a 30% increase in ICU and ward hospitalizations in the last epidemiological week, the majority being in infirmary beds.

As a measure against the advance of the coronavirus, the São Paulo government extended the mandatory use of masks in open places in the state until the 31st of this month. The measure would expire on the last day of December, but the arrival of the ômicron and the increase in influenza cases made the state management reevaluate the plans.