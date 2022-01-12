SP will have new restrictions in response to the increase in cases of covid-19

João Doria said that SP will have new restrictions announced on Wednesday (Photo: REUTERS/Carla Carniel)

SP will have new event restrictions

Measures should be officially announced on Wednesday (12), at a press conference

João Doria denied the possibility of closing the trade or the service sector

the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, announced this Tuesday (11) that the state should have new restrictions to stop the increase in cases of covid-19. The target should be events with large crowds.

The official announcement should be made this Wednesday (12), at the weekly press conference held by the state government.

“There are currently no indications, no need to restrict and close businesses and services. There is, yes, caution and an express recommendation for people to wear a mask at all times”, said the governor during a visit to Monta Aprezível, in the region of São José do Rio Preto.

“And we will obviously have restrictions for events with large agglomerations, but not for trade and services, and the Scientific Committee has already addressed this concern. Tomorrow we will have new information”, he said.

However, Doria denied that there will be any closure or limitation of the operation of services or commerce. “I want to reassure the trade and services sector, there is no indication so far that restrictions could be implemented. But it will require care, this new strain the Omicron is the most powerful transmission in history.”

The São Paulo government press conferences take place on Wednesdays, at 12:45 pm, at Palácio dos Bandeirantes.

Vaccination passport mandatory since Monday

Since Monday (10), all events held in the city of São Paulo must demand vaccine passport Against the Covid-19 and with proof of two doses, regardless of the number of people.