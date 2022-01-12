Species hitch a ride on ships and threaten virgin areas of Antarctica

Vessels visiting icy continent endanger biodiversity of planet’s last untouched ecosystem, says new study.

Species from around the world that are “hitchhiking” on ships threaten Antarctica’s pristine marine ecosystem.

That’s the conclusion of a study tracking research, fishing and tourism vessels that routinely visit the once isolated protected region.

The survey revealed that ships from 1,500 ports around the world visit the frozen continent.

“These ships travel all over the world”, explains Arlie McCarthy, from the University of Cambridge, in England, responsible for the study.

“That means almost anywhere could be a potential source for invasive species.” These non-native species, he says, “can completely change an ecosystem.”

“They can create entirely new habitats that would make it harder for these amazing animals from Antarctica to find their own place to live,” adds McCarthy.

Antarctica is home to many endemic species that have been isolated for millions of years Image: Victoria Gill

Scientists say more stringent measures are needed to ensure ships do not bring in species that could disturb Antarctica’s fragile habitats.

The research team, from the British Antarctic Service (BAS) and the University of Cambridge, used satellite data and international navigation databases to discover the impact of Antarctic traffic — and the origin of these ships.

“What was really surprising was that they don’t just have a home port they go to and from,” says McCarthy.

Instead, the global movement of ships connects isolated parts of Antarctica with more than 1,500 ports around the world.

‘Biofouling’

Any marine species that can cling to the ship’s hull and survive the journey to Antarctica could pose an invasive threat.

Creatures including mussels, barnacles, crabs and algae are of particular concern because they attach themselves to the hull in a process called “biofouling”.

‘Biofouling’ — marine organisms clinging to ships — can be seen here in a water discharge outlet on the hull of a research vessel in Antarctica. Image: Arlie McCarthy

Mussels, for example, can survive in polar waters and spread easily, threatening marine life on the seafloor. Its water filtration changes the marine food chain and also the chemistry of the water around it.

“This is the last place in the world where we don’t have invasive marine species,” says McCarthy. “So U.S [ainda] we have the opportunity to protect him.”

Image: Victoria Gill

For David Aldridge, Professor of Zoology at the University of Cambridge, explains: “The native species of Antarctica have remained isolated for the last 15 to 30 million years”.

This makes invasive species one of the biggest threats to its biodiversity. And, as Professor Lloyd Peck of the British Antarctic Service adds, “the chance of losing a completely unique species is much greater in Antarctica.”

Tourism

Tourism is regulated in the region; tourist ships must follow biosecurity protocols. But the study revealed that tourism accounted for 67% of visits to Antarctic locations (followed by research, which accounted for 21% and fishing, 7%).

Researchers land in Antarctica Image: Victoria Gill

According to the International Association of Antarctic Tour Operators, the 2019/20 season brought more than 70,000 people to the region. And while the industry has been disrupted by the pandemic, that number has been steadily increasing since the first hundreds of visitors from Chile and Argentina arrived in the South Shetland Islands in the 1950s.

It’s an increase, the researchers say, that has other consequences.

“Wherever these ships go, we see other types of human impact on the environment, whether it’s accidental release of waste, pollution, collisions with wildlife, or noise disturbances,” says McCarthy.

Professor Peck said that tourism in Antarctica is “both positive and negative”. “They are a big part of the number of visits (to the mainland) and therefore can bring (non-native species).

“But tour operators are very interested in the environment and take a lot of safety measures.”

British Antarctic Service uses sniffer dogs to look for rats or mice aboard research ships Image: BASE

More broadly, biosecurity measures to protect Antarctica — such as cleaning ship hulls — are currently focused on a small group of recognized Antarctic “ports of entry”.

But as the study revealed that many other ports around the world are linked to the region, the British Antarctic Service is calling for “enhanced biosecurity protocols” and environmental protection measures to protect Antarctic waters. That means inspecting ships’ hulls with cameras and cleaning them more often.

Professor Peck said this is particularly important “as ocean temperatures continue to rise due to climate change”. He added, “we know something will come if we leave things as they are.”