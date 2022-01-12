Stabbed by husband, Israeli now fights for women – International

She ended up in a hospital bed, unconscious, bandaged up like a mummy, after surviving a brutal attack. After two years of marriage, the husband smashed her head, face and body with a rolling pin, strangled her and stabbed her 20 times with a kitchen knife – all in front of her young son, who watched the scene screaming.

A neighbor stopped the attack, and Shira Isakov was taken by helicopter to the nearest hospital in southern Israel, in serious condition. Doctors considered her chance of surviving that night to be 20%. She survived, she says, “against all expectations”.

Just 14 months after the attack, Shira, 33, the former account director for the Israeli arm of the advertising agency McCann, has emerged as a powerful force for change in Israel, using her voice and prominence to advance the fight against violence. against women in the country.

Complaint

Israeli activists have long criticized laws that they say favor abusers over victims, and point to a history of under-policing and lenient sentencing around this type of violence, with many non-fatal cases ending in plea bargains and little to no jail time.

THE Israeli government “turns a blind eye to domestic violence,” said Professor Shalva Weil, an expert on violence against women at the Seymour Fox School of Education, Hebrew University, and founder of the Israel Observatory on Femicide, adding that the convictions of these perpetrators were “arbitrary and lenient” frequency.

But since the attack, Shira has become a well-known personality in Israel, and a hero to many – her acting publicly on the issue has helped Israel transform its legislation; especially in relation to laws that protect abusers’ parental rights and their right to control, from within prison, decisions regarding their children’s medical care and education.

“I told him, ‘I’m not ashamed, that’s what happened to me, that’s what my face looked like,’” Shira recalled last week in an interview in the Tel-Aviv apartment where she lived with Moshe. “He who should be ashamed.”

Example

Shira said she had no hesitation in making the decision to go public and was willing to share details of the assault to encourage women not to ignore warning signs of a dangerous relationship. “For a woman who is normally well-groomed and presentable, it’s not pleasant to be seen with a face full of sutures, bruises and her entire left side crushed, her head shaved and her mouth missing teeth,” he said. “But I decided not to hide.”

Moshe, Shira’s ex-husband, is in jail, was convicted in August of attempting to murder. He is awaiting a court sentence and could spend more than 20 years in prison. Since the attack, Shira’s achievements in the legal arena have been substantial, and her activism is credited with making both politicians and the general public aware of shortcomings in the way Israeli society deals with domestic abuse.

An early victory came when the Justice sentenced Moshe also for child abuse. The next battle presented itself when Shira sought therapy for Leon and heard from the hospital that she would need the boy’s father’s signature to authorize the procedure. Moshe’s signature was also required to enroll him in day care and for routine vaccinations. And Moshe refused to sign.

So Shira and her lawyer asked a member of parliament who had expressed concern for help: Oded Forer, now Minister of Agriculture. Months later, the government passed a legislative amendment to immediately suspend child custody rights for people accused of murder, attempted murder of their spouse, or sexual harassment of a child.

Shira has also become a source of support for other victims of violence. She recently raised $50,000 to offer gift certificates to shelters for vulnerable women. And it is campaigning to raise the value of pensions paid to relatives of murdered mothers who raise their children. This month, Shira began lecturing across the country, at the invitation of local legislatures and companies – and her schedule is full until the end of the year.

“Shira’s outspokenness has been very effective in reducing the rate of serious domestic violence and preventing the next femicide,” said Weil, noting that in 2021, the number of women murdered has dropped by 25% compared to the previous year. /TRANSLATION BY GUILHERME RUSSO