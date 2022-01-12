States resume restrictions and declare emergency due to high epidemics

Five states in the North and Northeast of the country have published decrees in recent days with measures to restrict or even suspend events with agglomerations, in addition to other actions due to the advance of the covid-19 and flu epidemics. In Acre, the state government declared a public health emergency.

Amid the blackout of data from the Ministry of Health, the measures try to contain the advance of cases of covid-19 generated by the ômicron variant, which cause overcrowding in health units and hospitalizations.

The first state to adopt rules to reduce the audience for events was Ceará, which on the 5th announced the reduction of audience to 250 people, in events in closed places; or 500 for open spaces. Because of the measures, several shows scheduled in the state were canceled or rescheduled.

In the state, there was a 216% increase in covid-19 cases in the first week of January, compared to the December average: 3,157 against 997.

Last Friday it was Amazonas’ turn to publish a decree suspending the holding of major events throughout the state and limiting the maximum audience for presentations to a maximum of 200 people. The measure is valid indefinitely.

“Our decisions are always based on our indicators, and they show that we must retreat in some measures, so that we can face this growth trend”, said Governor Wilson Lima (PSC).

The state is again facing an explosive rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. Just yesterday, it recorded 1,219 new positive tests – the highest since April. For comparison, seven days earlier, that number was 88.

On Monday it was Pernambuco and Bahia’s turn to also announce new measures, with a similarity: events in both states can only have 50% of the venue’s capacity and a maximum of 3,000 people. All participants must prove a complete vaccination schedule.

In Bahia, the vaccination requirement now also extends to bars and restaurants. On Monday, the state confirmed the spread of the omicron variant.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of positive covid-19. We had an average of 2,000 active cases [em 2021]. We have now reached 4,467,” said Tereza Paim, Bahia’s Secretary of Health.

Due to the increase in the number of cases of #Covid-19, events and shows in Bahia can only be held in compliance with the maximum capacity of 50% of the spaces, respecting the limit of up to 3 thousand people. This measure also applies to sports equipment, theaters and cinemas. — Rui Costa (@costa_rui) January 10, 2022

In Pernambuco, the decree tightened other rules. The vaccine passport now requires a booster dose for people over 55 years of age. In case of meetings with more than 300 people, the presentation of a negative test for covid-19 will be required. In restaurants, bars and cafeterias, the number of people per table cannot exceed 20.

“This weekend’s events should already adapt to the new rules. To ensure that all are complied with, we will strengthen supervision”, said the Secretary of Health of Pernambuco, André Longo.

The state faces a crowding of health units, which in 20 days opened 480 new beds, 213 of which in the ICU (intensive care unit).

In Acre, yesterday, Governor Gladson Cameli (PP) declared an emergency alleging overcrowding of state units on account of the “outbreak of flu and severe acute respiratory syndrome (Srag)” in the state. All public agendas involving public attendance were also suspended.

The survey of data collections from state health units showed about 13,000 calls for suspected cases of flu syndrome in the month of December alone, which caused an exponential increase in demand for health units. Also considered is the overcrowding by hospitalizations related to flu syndrome throughout the state, with an increase in the hospitalization rate of 120%.”

government of acre

Cities also have restrictions

In states where there are still no new decrees, city halls have also adopted measures to contain the spread of coronavirus and influenza.

Yesterday, after meeting with the scientific committee, the mayor of Palmas, Cinthia Ribeiro (PSDB), decided to suspend all events in public spaces, including the Christian festival Palmas Capital da Fé and Carnival. The measure is due to the significant increase in cases not only of covid-19 and influenza, but also of dengue.

After the COE meeting, which points to a significant increase in new cases of Covid-19, dengue and Influenza, I determined the suspension of events of any nature, in public spaces. Palmas Capital da Fé is also suspended and any celebration during the Carnival holiday period — Cinthia Ribeiro (@CinthiaCRibeiro) January 11, 2022

In Capão da Canoa, one of the municipalities with the highest number of cases of covid-19 in Rio Grande do Sul, the city hall decided to suspend all events promoted by it this month. The same measure was taken by the city of Torres (RS).

The city of Barra de São Miguel — the main seaside resort of Alagoas on the coast south- decided to cancel events with larger audiences in the city. The city hall of São João da Boa Vista (PR) adopted the same path, which canceled the events scheduled for the month of January.

In Mato Grosso, it was São José do Povo that published a decree banning all activities that cause agglomeration for 15 days.

In Minas Gerais, Uberaba not only restricted sporting events and competitions, but also reduced the capacity of people in supermarkets, cinemas and churches to 50%. The distance of 1.5 meters must be adopted by all bars and restaurants – the occupancy cannot exceed eight people per table. The Health Department provided a telephone (0800 340 0019) to serve the population from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm.

For Flávio Fonseca, president of the SBV (Brazilian Society of Virology), flu outbreaks and the entry into circulation of the ômicron variant demand a response from the authorities to contain the holding of events.

“We are dealing with a variant that is the most infectious of all known so far, which spreads the most and spreads rapidly”, he says.