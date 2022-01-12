Steam Now Offers Refunds to Battlefield 2042 Buyers

Players complain about the lack of support and technical problems presented by the DICE FPS

Months after the official release of battlefield 2042, the game continues to be the target of criticism, which not even the updates released by DICE were able to appease. Faced with the situation, Valve decided to make an exception in its refund policy and started to return the money to those who invested in the game and he is no longer interested in having it in his library.

In normal situations, the service only offers returns for games and software within a period covering the two weeks following the purchase. In addition, the company also reserves the right not to offer returns to anyone who has used the product for a period longer than two hours.

These rules were dropped in Battlefield 2042, which arrived on Steam on November 19. Much of this is due to the fact that developers still haven’t been able to solve many of the technical issues that affected the launch of the title, nor did they deliver new content at a pace considered satisfactory by players.

Reviews of Battlefield 2042 remain negative on Steam

Currently, the game developed by DICE and published by Electronic Arts has “slightly negative” ratings on Steam. The FPS is criticized for its game mechanics that bring elements of the hero shooter genre, for the performance issues that it presents even on powerful hardware and connection difficulties, among other issues.

In December 2021, insider Tom Henderson posted details about the game’s development process, which was marred by sudden changes in direction and the departure of veteran DICE members. he claims that Electronic Arts was aware of the problems, but decided not to give the developers additional time to deal with the issues that arose.



Since Battlefield 2042 arrived on Steam, the game has reported frequent drops in its player base — while over 100,000 people connected to the servers in November 2021, the number reached just over 10,000 on January 10. According to the player community gathered on Reddit, the Refund requests must accompany a description of the game’s problematic state for them to be accepted, and they are not always met on the first attempt.

