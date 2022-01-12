Stock is 45% off, calculates Bank of America – Money Times

the rise of fees has wreaked havoc on the stock market, but the bank of america remains confident with the papers of the B3 (B3SA3).

According to the bank’s calculations, the company has a 45% discount compared to its peers and a 13-fold price on profit for 2022.

“While we recognize that an environment of rising rates could lead to lower than expected equities turnover in the future, recent operating numbers have remained resilient.”

BofA has a buy recommendation for the shares, with a target price of R$ 19, which implies a potential for an increase of almost 70% compared to the last closing.

December and 4th quarter numbers

In the bank’s assessment, the fourth quarter figures were in line with expectations. The figures suggest a net profit of R$ 1.3 billion, he calculates.

In the quarter, the average daily trading volume (ADTV) reached R$31.5 billion, 2% below estimates.

“In a nutshell, ADTV stock was marginally lower, while better prices offset weaker FICC ADV,” he says.

In December, stock trading on B3 dropped 15.7%. The number of individual investors grew 55%, from 2.7 million to 4.2 million.

already the Agora Investments sees operational data as neutral.

“While spot equity volumes remain close to BRL 30 billion, the slowdown in ADTV from retail investors (BRL 4.5 billion in December versus BRL 6.5 billion on average in the last 11 months of 2021) can turn on a yellow light, potentially indicating a more challenging scenario for volumes”, he warns.