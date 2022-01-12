Study: more than 50% of crimes against tourists in RJ are in Copacabana | Police

PHOTO: BRAZIL AGENCY Beach in Rio de Janeiro

Just over four kilometers long, Copacabana Beach has been the scene of major sporting events, hosted the legendary Rolling Stones and even accommodated more than three million faithful at a mass with Pope Francis at the 28th World Youth Day.

And it is exactly this strip of sand on Avenida Atlântica, elected the most beautiful and famous in the world, that concentrates a large part of the crimes committed against tourists in Rio: more than half of the occurrences of this type are registered by the Civil Police in the “Little Princess of the Sea” .

Responsible for serving national and international visitors, delegate Patrícia Alemany, head of the Special Office for Tourism Support (Deat), prepared a detailed study on the subject.

The report shows that, in 2019 and 2020, there were 5,825 registrations in the city – an average of seven per day. Taking into account the number of travelers in the first year of the analysis — 1,252,267, according to the Ministry of Tourism — crime victims (3,908 people) represent 0.31% of the total group.

The study has 54 pages and maps the type of crimes, locations, times, nationality of victims and even physical and behavioral characteristics of criminals.

It is being used as a base not only by DEAT, but also by the Tourist Area Policing Battalion (BPTur), 19th BPM (Copacabana), Copacabana Presente and even the Municipal Public Order Department (Seop), the Rio+Seguro Program and the Subprefecture of South Zone. Integrated, the agencies carry out a task force to organize the urban space, in addition to preventing and repressing these actions in the main postcards of Rio.

“In the tourist scenario, the proposals for improvement in Public Security cover not only the police area, whether of ostensiveness or investigation, but social and public order areas, such as the issue of the homeless population, urban disorder, lighting, irregular occupation of the territory, cleaning the city, transport, cleaning and street vendors. We believe in this partnership to improve indicators and offer an even safer experience to those who visit our city”

, explains the delegate.

Among the crimes against tourists recorded in this period, 80% are considered “non-violent”, such as theft, reception, embezzlement and embezzlement.

Among the violent (robberies, extortion and bodily harm), 8% of them used a knife and, in 3%, a firearm. Three out of ten occurrences took place between New Year’s Eve and Carnival, a period in which hotels have the highest occupancy rates.

“The Copacabana waterfront requires special attention because it has an above-average movement of people and, consequently, also a flow of assets, which incites the so-called crime of opportunity. Therefore, the presence of public authorities is essential”

, says delegate Breno Carnevalle, in charge of Seop.

“We work with monitoring and also with infiltrated PMs to curb thefts, which, in general, occur in the sand after a distraction by the victim, who leaves valuables and goes diving”

, complements Lieutenant Colonel Robson Cardeal, commander of BPTur.

At the turn of the year, 29 incidents were recorded by tourists at DEAT: 25 of theft, two of robberies, one of lost cell phone and one of lost document. The number is slightly higher than on New Year’s Eve 2020, when there was greater social restriction in the city, and lower than in previous years.

In addition to Copacabana, Ipanema, Lapa, Centro Pão de Açúcar, Leblon and Santa Teresa also make up the list of tourist spots most targeted by criminals. Among the 110 nationalities of victims, Argentina is at the top of the ranking, followed by Chile, France, England, the United States, Italy, Germany, Australia, the Netherlands and Israel.