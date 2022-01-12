Tadeu Schmidt will dance dressed as a dummy at parties · TV News

A few days before the premiere of Big Brother Brasil 22, Tadeu Schmidt said that he should enter dressed as a dummy at Globo’s confinement reality parties. In the last edition, JB de Oliveira, Boninho, dressed up as one of the masked assistants of the program and participated in the party led by Preta Gil and Pabllo Vittar.

“Yes, I’m going in. I knew I could and, of course, I’m going to go in”, replied the presenter to Ana Clara Lima about whether he would dummy into the most guarded house in Brazil. For Rhudson Victor, the former Fantastic said he wouldn’t go hungry if he were at Xepa. “I’ve never been beaten by food. Whatever I put in front of me I eat. I don’t have a problem with food.”

Schmidt has a difficult mission ahead of him as he replaces Tiago Leifert, who left Globo and the command of BBB22. The last two editions, with the presence of celebrities in the cast, rescued the reality from the doldrums and low ratings. Between successes and mistakes, the public identified with “Titi” ahead of the reality show after long years under the presentation of Pedro Bial.

BBB22 will have more news. The comedian Rafael Portugal left CAT BBB and was replaced by Dani Calabresa. Paulo Vieira won a weekly space to make jokes. Former BBB and influencer Rafa Kalimann will lead the BBB Bate-Papo, which takes place every Tuesday and is the first conversation with the eliminated or eliminated from the program. Ana Clara will take over a new program, called Fora da Casa, which airs on Gshow and Globoplay, on Thursdays, after the BBB on Globo.

The announcement of Rafa Kalimann as the presenter of Bate-Papo BBB in the 22nd edition of the program irritated much of the public on social networks. After all, Ana Clara Lima was highly praised for her role. But the 28-year-old influencer was cast by three factors: strength on social media, ability to resonate and training for the future.

According to the TV news, the three points already mentioned made Globo climb Goiás. The first is Rafa Kalimann’s strength in networks like Instagram. There, she has 22.5 million followers. Just for the sake of comparison, Ana Clara has 9.6 million – less than half of Rafa.

For the direction of Big Brother Brasil, having someone with this popularity helps generate comments and spontaneous media for the program. The second reason has to do with just that: to enhance the memes that the BBB Network usually generate and that Rafa Kalimann has already shown to have the ability to “create”.

The third and final point is that the BBB Network is considered a “school” for names that Globo bets on and that left the BBB. Ana Clara Lima and, previously, Vivian Amorim, went through the format. Today, the ex-BBB are loved by the public that follows the program.

At Globo, there is an understanding that Rafa Kalimann has the potential to take his chance. But the mission will be difficult. The influencer did poorly on an entertainment show with interviews, the forgettable Casa Kalimann. The Globoplay attraction was considered one of the worst of 2021.

Clues about the participants

This Sunday (9), during Fantástico, Globo released clues about the participants. Director JB Oliveira, Boninho, has also used his social networks to spread riddles that help to instigate and confuse the public.

Big Brother Brasil 22 will maintain the format of the two previous editions with invited participants, from the Camarote group, and anonymous participants who signed up through Pipoca’s website.

One of the spoilers passed by the BBB22 boss was “steady as a rock”, which points to the confirmation of Ellen Rocche as one of the participants. Another clue says “it could be on Broadway”, which indicates Tiago Abravanel, an actor with a career in musicals.

Last week, Boninho had already released the first video with tips. Some bets were the names of Aline Campos (ex-Riscado), because of the phrase “there are those who come and go” – she was a poster girl and became known for the commercial “go summer, come summer”. And a candidate who “has two letters in his name” could be Di Ferrero.

Fabiana Karla and Naiara Azevedo were also named as possible names for the Camarote after raising the suspicion that they will be on the program for showing that they have recently undergone a battery of medical tests.

Globo explained how the decoration of the BBB22’s house will be. The reality show’s residency will be inspired by “everything that shone in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s”, with neons scattered throughout the house and many colors. There will also be changes to the leader’s room, which will no longer be in the garden of the main mansion.

Boninho also warned that he will have a new button in the house. Mysterious, the director hinted that the item will be used when participants want to give up. In the last edition, the “bureaucracy” for the departure of Lucas Penteado generated criticism.