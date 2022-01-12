Tadeu Schmidt’s daughter identifies as a ‘queer’ person: ‘That’s me’ – Celebrities

Tadeu Schmidt and his daughter Valentina (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Valentina Schmidt, Tadeu Schmidt’s eldest daughter, is only 19 years old, but has already accumulated more than 10,000 followers on a single social network.

The firstborn of the newest presenter of the



Big Brother Brazil



, a reality show on TV Globo, uses her profile on the Instagram platform to promote her work as an artist, in addition to discussing issues about feminism, sexuality and the LGBTQIA community with internet users.

In June of last year, the young woman made public the information that she identifies as a “queer” person – a term directed at people who do not correspond to heteronormativity, whether due to sexual orientation, gender identity or emotional attraction.

At the time, she vented on social media about the acceptance process. “For years, I had a really hard time accepting and loving myself, and that somehow blocked my love for other people,” he began.

“So, after years of indebtedness, I’ve come to a conclusion I’m proud of and finally feel comfortable with: I’m queer, meaning in my case, my sexual orientation and emotional attraction don’t match heteronormativity. I love myself and I love you all. That’s me. Simple as that”, he explained.

In the comments of the publication, Tadeu showed support and left a heart emoji. The mother, Ana Cristina Schmidt, wife of the communicator, also left a comment “Be what you always want! This beautiful and brave girl! Be you”, she said, adding several emojis of colorful hearts.

In addition to the Schmidt couple, Valentina was also supported by her followers. Netizens praised the writer’s maturity. “I’m so young and so mature, congratulations,” wrote one fan. “Any form of love is worth it…”, highlighted another. “Be you, beautiful! Be happy!” said a third.

Tadeu is also the father of the youngest Laura, 17 years old. The ex-commander of



fantastic



married to Ana Cristina since 1998.

Check it out below: