Tadeu Schmidt’s daughter identifies as a ‘queer’ person: ‘That’s me’

Valentina Schmidt, Tadeu Schmidt’s eldest daughter, is only 19 years old, but has already accumulated more than 10,000 followers on a single social network.

The firstborn of the newest presenter of Big Brother Brasil, a reality show on TV Globo, uses her profile on the Instagram platform to promote her work as an artist, in addition to discussing issues about feminism, sexuality and the LGBTQIA community with internet users.

In June of last year, the young woman made public the information that she identifies herself as a “queer” person – a term aimed at a person who does not correspond to heteronormativity, whether due to sexual orientation, gender identity or emotional attraction.

At the time, she vented on social media about the acceptance process. “For years, I had a really hard time accepting and loving myself, and that somehow blocked my love for other people,” he began.

“So, after years of doubt, I’ve come to a conclusion I’m proud of and finally feel comfortable with: I’m queer, meaning in my case, my sexual orientation and emotional attraction don’t correspond to heteronormativity. I love myself and I love you all. This is me. Simple as that”, he explained.

In the comments of the publication, Tadeu showed support and left a heart emoji. The mother, Ana Cristina Schmidt, wife of the communicator, also left a comment “Be what you want always! This beautiful and brave girl! Be you”, he said adding several emojis of colored hearts.

In addition to the Schmidt couple, Valentina was also supported by her followers. Netizens praised the writer’s maturity. “So young and so mature, congratulations,” wrote one fan. “Any form of love is worth it…”, highlighted another. “Be you, beautiful! Be happy!” said a third.

Tadeu is also the father of the youngest Laura, 17 years old. The former commander of Fantástico has been married to Ana Cristina since 1998.

