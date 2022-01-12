Take advantage of falling stocks to buy, recommend Goldman and UBS – Money Times

Unfazed by the unstable start to the year for the stock market, strategists in the Goldman Sachs to the UBS Global Wealth Management reiterated their optimistic bets that stocks could withstand higher interest rates and rising bond yields in USA.

“Liquidation in some high-quality names may be over soon,” Goldman strategists led by Cecilia Mariotti said in a note on Monday. With real yields not expected to rise much, “it is unlikely that valuation will become a binding constraint on equities,” they wrote.

Indications that the Federal Reserve may tighten monetary policy more aggressively set off a sell-off in the US and Europe, which mainly affected the more expensive growth and technology stocks.

“While investors should brace for volatility as markets adjust to the Fed’s more hawkish line and the latest wave of Covid-19 infections, we still expect the rally to resume,” wrote Mark Haefele, chief investment officer. from UBS Global Wealth Management, in a note on Tuesday.

“Fed policy normalization should not detract from corporate earnings growth prospects,” supported by consumer spending and easy access to capital.

Adding to the chorus that a more hawkish Fed does not fundamentally change the positive outlook for equities, the BlackRock Investment Institute recommended that investors take advantage of market downturns to add risk.

The strategists of JPMorgan said on Monday it’s time to buy the “arguably over-the-top” dip.

