Talked to Ameca, Humanoid Robot Shown at CES 2022 | ces

ameca is a humanoid robot that was on display at CES 2022, the electronics fair that ended on Friday (7). I was in person in Las Vegas and talked to the robot, which stands out for its responsiveness and gestures. Developed by British startup Engineered Arts, it combines artificial intelligence and machine learning to interact naturally with anyone who speaks English — which is a little scary.

My first impulse was to ask her to tell a joke. Regarding this type of interaction, Ameca works similarly to virtual assistants like Alexa and Siri, for example. What impresses the most is, in fact, its ability to visually identify and even memory. She can tell the color of the clothes of the person in front of her, or identify if there are too many or too few people there. Ameca also realizes that he is listening to music without prompting.

Ameca is a humanoid robot shown at CES 2022 — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo

Scary was when she spontaneously commented on the clothes of three people who passed by. I had asked her if she knew where she was, and the answer was “yes, but who are those men in shiny jackets?”. After a few minutes and several questions about other matters, the same people came back, and she said “there are the men in the shiny jackets again”.

Its operation is enabled by AI and machine learning, but interactions are possible due to microphones installed in its ears, cameras in its eyes and a speaker in its chest. The inside of your body is filled with wires and circuits, reminiscent of futuristic films that seemed far from reality a few years ago.

Ameca has cameras in its eyes, microphones in its ears and a speaker in its chest — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo

When I asked her about topics of our daily life, she replied that she could find the answer if she was connected to the internet, which was not the case. She couldn’t, for example, say who the president of the United States is. Speaking other languages ​​is also not possible, at least for now. In the case of Portuguese and Spanish, Ameca responds that she could learn, but was programmed to communicate in English during CES.

According to Marcus Hold, director of product at Engineered Arts, the robot was developed as a platform for AI technologies. “Let’s say you have fantastic software and you want to convincingly showcase it, make improvements and research with it. Ameca gives an expressive artificial body to insert artificial intelligence.”

Ameca's body is filled with wires and circuits — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo

As a prototype, Ameca is unable to walk or perform physical tasks. Still, the gestures and hand movements are impressive, although their facial expressions may be lacking.

About an eventual connection between Ameca and the internet, Marcus says that it would be possible to access the network and use services such as Google. According to him, the platform allows integration with any type of software or API, for example.

Ameca still does not connect to the internet, but integration would be possible — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo

The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in robots is nothing new. Software like Alexa and Siri already do research and provide increasingly natural answers in several languages. Some large technology companies also already have bold projects in the field of robotics.

Samsung, for example, demonstrated at CES a futuristic concept with three robots operating together: you can tell Sebastian, the assistant, to order a pizza, activate his robot vacuum, and instruct the Bot Handy, a robot with a hand. mechanics, tidying the living room table.

Samsung demonstrated futuristic concept with robots — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo

Human-shaped robots are often successful, but eventually face controversial situations. In October, a robot artist was “arrested” in Egypt and later released on suspicion of spying. Ai-Da would be one of the attractions at a painting event at the pyramid of Giza, but local customs guards were suspicious of the robot’s eyes and demanded the removal of the components. The artist and her creator, Aidan Meller, were detained for ten days by the country’s police.

In November, a company in the sector offered the equivalent of R$ 1.1 million to someone who wanted to transfer the rights to use their own face and voice to manufacture an attendant robot. The assignment would be made for life, and the demand—curious, not to say controversial—was “kind and friendly” in appearance.

American company offered BRL 1.1 million to use a person's face on its robot — Photo: Disclosure/Promobot

*The journalist traveled at the invitation of the Samsung.