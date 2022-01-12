Telegram: Germany may ban app for fake news and hate speech

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in an interview on Wednesday that the country would not rule out banning Telegram. The policy said the option is being studied because of the fake news and hate speech that are spread across the app, which has no clear policies to remove such content.

“We can’t rule it out [banir o aplicativo]”, defended the minister in an interview with the local website Die Zeit. “Closure would be serious and clearly a last resort. All other options must be exhausted first,” he stressed.

Faeser commented that discussions about software and other tools that spread misinformation and crime are being held jointly with the European Union.

Nancy Faeser is linked to the Social Democratic Party of Germany (Photo: Julia Steinigeweg/Die Zeit)

The representative stated that fight channels that allow the distribution of insults to minorities and false information, mainly about public health, is one of her main goals, as she recently took office.

Throughout the interview, the representative was asked how to maintain the freedom of the German people. She argued that no fundamental rights are being taken away. “It is always difficult to balance freedom and security and of course there are threats. But despite everything, we live safely in this country and freedom rights are not fundamentally in question.”

The minister answered the question about freedom referring to the vaccine topic. Faeser defends mandatory vaccination, since according to her, part of the people did not become aware even with the government’s requests. She said that the restrictions are slowly ending and that the Germans are “regaining their freedom as quickly as possible”. “No one is being intimidated, all measures are aimed at caring for the elderly and people with pre-existing illnesses. Protecting is our goal.”

Telegram on target

Since its launch, Telegram has been targeted by politicians and human rights organizations. The accusation of the app’s detractors is that encryption makes it difficult to identify users who use the platform to pass on criminal content and fake news.

The tool has already been banned in countries such as China, Iran and Russia. In the latter, it was released after a two-year ban, after the app’s owners agreed to contribute to the dissemination of data on people suspected of committing crimes using the software.

In Brazil, a report by the newspaper The globe revealed that the app’s “underworld” has a free dissemination of Nazi, racist, anti-Semitic content and false information about vaccines; videos and images of child pornography, sexual abuse, torture and execution, as well as the purchase and sale of weapons, drugs, pirated films, abortion medicines and counterfeit money.