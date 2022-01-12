Ten years later, Chris Flores says he feels sorry for the fake TV News

This Tuesday, January 11, marks the tenth anniversary of the appearance of Pregnant Woman from Taubaté in Record’s Hoje em Dia. The “birthday”, of course, excited netizens. But Chris Flores, the journalist who unmasked Maria Verônica Aparecida, said she felt sorry for the faker. “I felt sorry for myself,” he said.

The revelation was made during an appearance by the presenter of Fofocalizando to the Venus Podcast in December of last year, but it reverberated this Tuesday because of the date. In the conversation with Cris Paiva and Yasmin Ali, Chris also said that she felt guilty about what happened.

“I felt a lot of guilt. Because I felt sorry, I felt sorry. Wow, a family that had their lives turned upside down. It wasn’t me who caused it, but I felt guilty for having participated in it in some way. [Pensei:] ‘My God in heaven, if I had forced the bar so she wouldn’t get on the air’. But regardless of being there [na Record] or not, it was already happening, it was going to be somewhere else, at some point”, said the journalist.

She also said that Maria Verônica was revolted when confronted backstage and that she should have gone to talk to Ana Maria Braga on Mais Você, on Globo, instead of performing on Record’s morning show. The podcast’s hosts then commented that Chris spared the hoax an even greater embarrassment — as the lie would reach more people on the ratings-leading broadcaster.

“In the end, I think so, let’s think about it (laughs), so I feel calmer too”, agreed the journalist. “But I’ve already asked for forgiveness, she too, it’s okay. I’m crazy to find it, so I can look it in the eye and understand. Just understand. I’m curious too (laughs).”

The SBT contractor rejected the idea that Maria Veronica was just a crazy woman. “Something happened there along the way for her… Something serious, maybe a desperation. Financial, spiritual. The story is different, it’s not just a crazy person who decided to get a belly, there’s a question”, he speculated.

“She never spoke to the press, to anyone else. She talks to this person that we have in common, vents a lot, and says that it’s still very difficult for her to talk about it”, Chris told the podcasters.

Check out Chris Flores’ speech about Taubaté’s Pregnant Woman on Venus: