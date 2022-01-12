The Chronicles of Narnia Rejected Andrew Garfield for “Not Being Beautiful”

Andrew Garfield said that he auditioned for the title role of The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, but ended up being rejected by “not be pretty enough“. The actor recalled the story in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

According to Garfield, the audition came at the very beginning of his career, when he was “desperate” for finding a good role. “They called me Prince Caspian, and I thought, ‘This might be what I need.’ But then Ben Barnes, that gorgeous, brilliant man, ended up with the role. I think it came between him and me.“, he said.

the star of Spider-Man: No Return Home pressured his agent at the time to find out the reason for his rejection. “I kept asking, ‘But why not me?’ And she ended up giving in and saying to me, ‘It’s because they don’t think you’re good-looking enough for the part, Andrew‘”, remembered.

In retrospect, however, Garfield holds no grudges. “As I said, Ben is a very handsome and talented man. I was not unhappy with that decision, and I think he did an excellent job.“, commented.

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian was released in 2008, and Barnes even reprized the role in the next film in the franchise, The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010).