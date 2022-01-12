The delay reaches 134.52% and makes Brazilians pay more tax

With the disclosure that inflation in Brazil reached 10.06% in 2021, the lag of the Income Tax table reached 134.52%, according to a calculation made by Sindifisco (National Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue). This means that all taxpayers pay more tax each year.

According to the union survey, the inflation accumulated since 1996 in the IR table reached 391.62%, while the corrections in the table were 109.63% in the same period.

Bolsonaro breaks campaign promise

In 2022, the government decided not to correct the table again, for the seventh year in a row without a readjustment. Thus, President Jair Bolsonaro enters his fourth and final year in office without fulfilling his campaign promise to raise the exemption range to five minimum wages (corresponding to R$6,060 in 2022). Today, the exemption is only for those who earn up to R$ 1,903.98.

Survey of unafisco Nacional (Associação Nacional dos Auditores Fiscales da Receita Federal do Brasil) shows that, without correction, 15.1 million people who should be exempt will have to pay the tax in 2022. who already paid the IR will suffer a bigger bite.

After the IR reform proposal stalled in the Senate, there was an expectation that the government would grant the correction of the table via a Provisional Measure (MP), as has already happened in the administrations of previous presidents. Ultimately, however, the government decided not to make any corrections.