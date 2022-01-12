The effect of mealtimes on your health

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago Health Comments Off on The effect of mealtimes on your health 8 Views

  • Michael Mosley*
  • From the BBC series “Just One Thing”

Clock on the plate

Credit, Getty Images

Are you looking for a simple way to sleep better? A way to lower blood sugar without having to diet or count calories?

Recent research suggests that simply changing when — rather than what — you eat can trigger a host of health benefits.

The secret is to have dinner earlier, have breakfast later and not raid the fridge in the middle of the night, giving the body an extended overnight fast.

This can help improve sleep quality, lose weight, reduce blood pressure and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

6 physical exercises for you to practice in the comfort of your home

Human beings need to understand the importance of physical exercises for health, and from there, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved