The Ezio Collection Announced for Switch, Coming in February

Ubisoft today announced that Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection will be released for Nintendo Switch in both physical and digital formats on February 17, 2022.

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection was a bundle originally released in 2016 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, which includes the titles Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood and Assassin’s Creed Revelations with improved graphics.

Ubisoft says the collection “takes full advantage of the Nintendo Switch’s features, including enhancements such as Handheld Mode, HD Rumble, Touchscreen Interface, and Optimized HUD.”

Check out an overview of the collection, via Ubisoft:

About the game

Make history as the legendary Master Assassin, Ezio Auditore da Firenze, in Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection, which includes the acclaimed campaigns and single-player expansion content* from all three games: Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood and Assassin’s Creed Revelations with improved graphics. Play as Ezio, the most iconic Assassin in the series, and follow his journey from a young apprentice on the Assassin path in 15th century Renaissance Italy to Rome, where he takes on the leadership of the entire Brotherhood of Assassins. Then embark on Ezio’s latest adventure in 16th century Constantinople, where he will follow in the footsteps of his great mentor Altaïr on a journey of discovery and revelation. Short films are also included. Assassin’s Creed Lineage and Assassin’s Creed Embers. *Does not include multiplayer content.

