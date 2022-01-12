The former Unimed building will be used by the Health Department

Last year, the Municipality of Bragança Paulista took possession of a property located on Avenida. Salvador Markowicz, in Taboão, where the Unimed Hospital used to work.

At the time, due to the state of abandonment of the building located in the urban perimeter, the City Hall became the owner of the place, based on Decrees 3,243/2020 and 3,775/2021.

According to the Executive, the regularization of the property with the Real Estate Registry Office will take place after the period stipulated by law, but it did not inform what this period is.

Regarding the destination of the building, the Municipality of Bragança Paulista informed that it will serve the municipal health department. For this, an inspection was carried out by technicians on site, in order to verify the necessary adaptations for the occupation. A project is currently being prepared for the restoration of the building.

There is no deadline for definitive occupation and thus putting an end to the situation of abandonment.

