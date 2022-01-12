the latest from Flamengo today

Credit: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo

PIRIS DA MOTTA IS SOLD TO THE CERRO

Out of Flamengo’s plans for 2022, Piris da Motta, who never managed to establish himself in the team, agreed to his transfer to Cerro Porteño. The Paraguayan team agreed to pay U$ 1 million (R$ 5.6 million) by the player.

FLAMENGO OVERCOMES PALM TREES ON SIDE

In search of promising youngsters, Flamengo continues to reinforce the base categories and has one more hired. It is the right-back Lucas Vieira, 14 years old, who was in Bangu.

BENFICA MONITORS CONTRACTING RAMON

After gaining space at Flamengo in 2021, Ramon can occupy Filipe Luís’s immediate reserve spot, but his career at the club is likely to be short. According to the newspaper “A Bola”, Benfica has been watching the athlete for some time, which is why the side is part of the list of possible reinforcements for the team in the future. Thus, currently, there is only one monitoring process, with no proposals being articulated behind the scenes.

BUSINESSMAN DENY PROPOSAL BY RENÊ

In contact with Torcedores.com, the manager of the side Renê stated that he is not negotiating with Santos. The athlete has a contract with Flamengo until the end of 2022.

FANS CHOOSE IDEAL DEFENDER

Carlos Salcedo started to be nominated by Flamengo fans. Currently at Tigres, the Mexican was in the sights of Palmeiras, who chose Murilo. According to journalist Jorge Nicola, the athlete currently receives R$ 1.3 million, but the request can be reduced to R$ 750 thousand.

