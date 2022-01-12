The ‘moment of truth’ about our relationship with NATO has arrived

Russian diplomats said today that the relationship between Russia and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) faces a “moment of truth”, on the eve of a meeting, in which Moscow will detail demands to move the alliance away from the borders of the Eurasian country. .

“We will [para a reunião da Otan em Bruxelas] with realistic expectations and with the hope that there will be a serious and in-depth conversation on key and fundamental issues of European security,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told the Ria Novosti news agency.

“Without exaggeration, we can say that our relations with the alliance have reached the moment of truth,” he added.

Russia has been accused by the Americans and Europeans of preparing an attack against neighboring Ukraine, a country allied to the West.

Moscow reacted, claiming that the deployment of tens of thousands of Russian troops across the border is a reaction to the growing and hostile presence of NATO, in what the Kremlin considers a zone of influence.

Russia is calling for treaties that prohibit the future expansion of the Atlantic Alliance and an end to Western military maneuvers on Russia’s borders.

Yesterday, senior officials from both governments gathered in Geneva, Switzerland, for the first meeting in a week of intense diplomatic activity between Moscow and the West.

Today, the Kremlin rated these first bilateral talks on Ukraine and European security as “positive.” It was emphasized, however, that it is still too early to be optimistic about the possible results.

“It deserves a positive assessment,” said Dmitri Peskov, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, adding, however, that “there is still not much reason to be optimistic.”

“You have to be very naive to believe that a first round (of discussions) gives great results”, he added.