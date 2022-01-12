The Pope: the Catholic university must help young people to realize their dreams and goals

In his message to the Archbishop of Krakow on the 625th anniversary of the Faculty of Theology of the Pontifical John Paul II University, Francis wants this University “to be a place of formation for the new generations of Christians, not only through scientific study and the search for the truth, but also through the social witness of living the faith. May it be a community in which the acquisition of knowledge is combined with the promotion of respect for the human being”.

Mariangela Jaguraba – Vatican News

Pope Francis sent a message this Tuesday (11/01) to the Archbishop of Krakow, Archbishop Marek Jędraszewski, on the 625th anniversary of the Faculty of Theology of the Pontifical University John Paul II.

On January 11, 1397, at the request of Queen Saint Hedwig and her husband Ladislaus, Pope Boniface IX created, with the Bull “Eximiae devotionis affectus“, the Faculty of Theology, hitherto Cracow Academy, and later Jagiellonian University. Its continuation is the current Faculty of Theology of the Pontifical John Paul II University.

Don’t forget tradition and create the future

“625 years have passed since this important event, which marks the beginning of the relatively young history of this athenaeum. Together with you, I thank God for this tradition of more than six centuries, with all its scientific and didactic achievements, as well as its spirituality created by their holy founders, teachers and students”, the Pope emphasizes in the message.

According to Francis, “Today’s times demand of all of us not to forget tradition, but at the same time look with hope to the future and create the future”. The university’s motto is Jesus’ mandate “Go and make disciples” and its mission “consists of scientific reflection on the content of Revelation, using classical and contemporary research methods”.

The Pope emphasizes that “Saint John Paul II stressed the need for such a “ministry of thought”, through which university circles unite themselves in the Church’s mission to spread the message of Christ to the world. Therefore, faithful to centuries of tradition, read the signs of the times, courageously accept the new challenges to bring the truth of the Gospel to contemporary man and the world”.

Place of formation of new generations of Christians

Francisco wants this University “be a place of formation for the new generations of Christians, not only through scientific study and the search for the truth, but also through the social witness of living the faith. May it be a community in which the acquisition of knowledge is combined with the promoting respect for the human being”.

“Young people have their own dreams and goals, and a Catholic university must help them to realize them based on truth, goodness and beauty that have their source in God. Your ministry of thought and truth-seeking is necessary for the Church in Poland and in today’s world. Do it responsibly in order to be faithful to its mission: Go and make disciples”, concludes the Pope.