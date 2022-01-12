The twins of Fabiula Nascimento and Emílio Dantas are born! See the photo:

Fabiula Nascimento and Emílio Dantas announce the birth of the little ones – Roque and Raul

the couple of actors Fabiula Nascimento and Emílio Dantas are officially dads! The two have just announced the birth of the couple’s first children. Little Roque and Raul came into the world this Sunday, January 9th. But, they only revealed the big news on Tuesday afternoon (11).

The famous mom was between the 36th and 37th week of her pregnancy. And apparently the dads were very anxious for the arrival of the babies. They have already left everything ready to welcome the boys home. Recently, they even showed the children’s room, finished and with a beautiful and vibrant decoration.

For the time being, they did not inform what type of delivery the children were. But the actors took the opportunity to share with fans the beautiful moment in which the family multiplied! On social media, both father and mother showed the first photo of the babies, still in the maternity delivery room.

Emílio Dantas published several blank photos, which left fans very curious and suspicious of the arrival of the little boys. Afterwards, Dad ended the mystery and wrote: “We were born”. At almost the same moment, Fabiula Nascimento copied the beloved and published: “Born 09/01/22”.

The birth of Roque and Raul was celebrated by fans and family friends! “Congratulations to the new family,” said one netizen. Another wished: “Welcome, boys!”. a follower of Fabiula Nascimento vibrated: “Aaaaahhh how wonderful! Congratulations! A thousand congratulations to all of you.” Another asked: “Good health to the princes and mother”.

Actress Fernanda Paes Leme celebrated: “The most beautiful family! Long live Roque and Raul”. Giovanna Lancellotti was excited about the babies: “My God, I’m crying! How beautiful, how perfect.” Beth Goulart was just love: “How beautiful!! Welcome Roque and Raul! Live! Congratulations, beautiful couple, beautiful family, may God bless you”.

Singer Evandro Mesquista said: “Wow, that’s awesome! Best wishes”. Actress and singer Emanuelle Araújo summed it up: “The blessing of life illuminating you and all of us who love you so much! Live live live!!! My radiant sun! I love you so much! Come Roque and Raul!”. Presenter Astrid Fontenelle vibrated: “A thousand cheers! Congratulations and rain of love!”.

Tell us what you think!