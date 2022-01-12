There is water on the surface of the Moon, Chinese scientists confirm – 01/11/2022

Scientists claim to have found water, in liquid form, on the lunar surface. The discovery was announced after analyzing rock and dust samples collected by the Chinese probe Chang’e-5.

It is the first time that water has been physically detected on the Moon in this state from soil samples. Until then, several studies had already indicated its presence – however, all based on remote measurements or orbital observations.

The Chang’e-5 mission was launched in November 2020. Less than a month later, a capsule carrying 1.7 kg of material from our natural satellite landed in the Mongolian desert. Operations similar to this had not been carried out since the Soviet Luna 24 mission in 1976.

The cargo was sent to China for laboratory analysis. More than a year later, a study, recently published in the journal Science Advances, confirms that liquid water was found in the proportion of 120 ppm (parts per million) in the soil, and 180 ppm in the rocks – these, much drier than those of the Earth. Earth.

According to the researchers, it was the solar winds that contributed most of the moisture to the lunar soil by carrying hydrogen there. Additional water from the rocks may originate from within the satellite itself, in deeper basaltic layers.

The study reveals that the Moon became drier after a certain period, probably due to the loss of gases from its mantle reservoir.

precious rocks

Study of lunar material collected by the Chinese probe Image: Publicity/Lin Honglei

Prior to Chang’e-5, approximately 400 kg of material from the lunar surface had been collected by astronauts on NASA’s Apollo missions and the Soviet Union’s Luna robotic probes. However, all these samples were of very old rocks and soils, formed more than three billion years ago.

The Chinese mission targeted an elevated volcanic region called Mons Rümker, estimated to be between 1.2 and 1.3 billion years old — one of the most recent basaltic areas on the Moon. formation process of our satellite.

The analyzes will also help scientists calibrate the “stopwatch” used to calculate the age of the surfaces of rocky planets in the Solar System. This is usually done by counting craters — the more craters, the older — but there are variables.

future missions

The confirmed presence of water could be key to future missions and even the establishment of an inhabited moon base. Through water (H2O), it is possible to extract oxygen (O2) for our survival and also hydrogen (H2) for spacecraft fuel — acting as a kind of future “pit stop” on the way to Mars, for example.

However, it’s not just China that has plans involving the satellite. Half a century after the trip that first took us to the Moon in 1969, it is back in vogue for NASA. In the modern era of space exploration, the US agency wants men – including the first woman – to walk its surface again, by 2025, with the Artemis program.

For this year, several missions with unmanned probes are planned: at least three from the United States, one from the United Kingdom, one from Japan and one from Russia. The Chinese will continue their experiments with the Chang’e-6 and Chang’e-7.