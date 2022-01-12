‘There’s nothing he can teach me’

Manuela Seiblitz, daughter of André Gonçalves and Teresa Seiblitz, posted on Instagram about what it was like to grow up without her father.

“I’m 22 years old. I was born on February 13, 1999 – Carnival Saturday. My mother put me in the world, the other was late for delivery and didn’t see me arrive”, he wrote, without mentioning the actor’s name.

She then describes her experiences without her father: learning to walk, reading and writing, birthday parties, school performances.

“I learned to eat, bathe and brush my teeth without him. I went to all the doctors without him. I went to sleep without him. And there is nothing he can teach me about how to love my future children”, he concludes.

Manuela leaves a message for other parents: “To the parents of the world, there’s always time. As long as you’re alive, there’s time. Don’t miss the giant opportunity to get to know your children.”

the case

In November, André Gonçalves was ordered under house arrest for not paying the child support for his other daughter, Valentina, as a result of his relationship with Cynthia Benini. Due to the delay, the debt reached R$ 350 thousand.

Teresa Seiblitz says that André Gonçalves also owes his daughter more than R$100,000 in child support, and adds that the negligence goes beyond financial support.