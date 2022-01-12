They use the networks to talk about Burnout and mental health at work – 01/11/2022

Mental exhaustion affected 68% of women in the country during the pandemic, according to a survey released in September by Instituto Datafolha. Talking about Burnout Syndrome —recognized as an occupational disease according to the new International Classification of Diseases by the World Health Organization (WHO) — is such an urgent topic that it is becoming increasingly popular on social media. Some women diagnosed with the disease use their Instagram profiles to address the issue and help spread information about the syndrome.

In the month dedicated to mental health awareness (White January), universe indicates five pages of women who share their stories and give tips on how to spot the signs of overload and how to deal with them. Meet below.

Tips for dealing with triggers

The Rio de Janeiro administrator Helloá Regina had Burnout at the age of 21 when she was a public servant and worked with finance in the administrative area. The year was 2015 and there was still little widespread knowledge about the disease. Willing to change this scenario, she began to research and use social networks to spread the news, studies and materials she found.

This is how the @vencendoburnout profile was born. The objective is both to alert people who are experiencing the problem and to raise awareness of society in general, showing that Burnout is not a freshness or a sign of weakness.

Based on what she has experienced, she shares, for example, how to identify the signs that something is not going well beyond tips for dealing with triggers, behaviors and situations associated with the disease.

‘I want to help those who suffer not to feel alone’

Publicist and writer Carol Miltersteiner had two paintings of Burnout. One in 2015, when he worked with digital marketing in Porto Alegre, his hometown; and another, two years later, working in Holland, where he currently lives.

In her profile, she tells her story, seeking to open a dialogue on the subject to welcome other people. “I want to help those who suffer from Burnout to not feel alone”, says Carol in an interview with universe.

Drawing attention to the collective dimension of the disease, she also talks in the profile about the influence of cultural factors, such as the logic of performance and the responsibility of companies, by naturalizing absurd goals, harassment and excessive demands.

Workday up to 20h

Roberta Carusi worked with creative planning at communication agencies and had an overloaded routine, working between 18:00 and 20:00 a day. With pain, insomnia and her body showing more and more signs of fatigue, she traveled through several specialists until she was diagnosed with Burnout.

To share her experience and warn about the prevention of the syndrome, she created the profile “No Limit of Stress”, which was later updated with her name.

Currently starting a new profession as an integrative therapist, there, she talks about the importance of having a support network and how Burnout is still trivialized in the job market, in the family and even by health professionals.

‘Followers decide to seek help’

Public relations Joice Cristina worked in the corporate communication area and was diagnosed with Burnout last year. Away from the work market to take care of her health, she decided to create the profile @queridasanidade to be able to better understand and deal with her emotions in this process and also help other people.

THE universe, Joice says that, with her publications, she receives messages from people she identifies with and, based on that, decides to seek medical and therapeutic help. “This is what moves me: to transform all the pain and sadness into texts so that no one is lost”, he says.

In her profile, she invites followers to reflect on maxims such as “wearing the company’s shirt” and “rockets don’t reverse”, toxic productivity and the lack of alignment between discourse and practices about mental health in the corporate environment.

‘Without romanticizing tiredness’

Working with digital marketing in exhausting routines for years, Samantha Schreiber experienced the height of Burnout syndrome in early 2020. To re-signify her relationship with work and denounce the romanticization of tiredness in our society and how it impacts health, especially among women, she created the profile @burnoutizadas.

There, she talks about how a culture based on the logic of achievement and professional recognition as synonymous with success can contribute to the naturalization of overwork that leads to burnout. Samantha reflects, for example, on the idea of ​​meritocracy, work relationships as a trigger for Burnout and the right to disconnect.