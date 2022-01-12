This will be the important change that will be adopted by the WhatsApp app very soon – Metro World News Brasil

With a focus on new features, the WhatsApp messaging app is going to adopt a major new change very soon.

As detailed by the WABetaInfo website, in the beta update for Android 2.21.25.17, it was detailed that the app works on the ability to link existing groups to communities.

New will be a new private location in the messaging app available in a future update.

However, with a new update, other references about the mystery feature were also found.

As you can see in a screenshot, this section is very similar to an improvement found in the iOS system, where there is a new mysterious group called “Ad”.

There is no information about this group, which is automatically created by WhatsApp when the user creates a community.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.2.10: what’s new? WhatsApp is working on the ability to add groups to a community, for a future update. In this case, WhatsApp automatically creates a new mysterious group.https://t.co/lhCP2OxOxG — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 7, 2022

This will be the important change that will be adopted by the WhatsApp app very soon

At the moment, the question remains whether the space is used by community administrators to send messages that are automatically forwarded or is it a place where everyone.

With the question marks, it’s still not entirely clear how the feature will work.

Also according to the information, the novelty will be released soon to users. Check out the new feature: