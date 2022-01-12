Three is Awesome actor died in his sleep

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Three is Awesome actor died in his sleep 8 Views

Actor Bob Saget, 65, died in his sleep and “without suffering”, TMZ said, citing evidence from sources in the investigation into the death of the star known for playing Danny Tanner.

Saget was found dead in an Orlando hotel room. He was staying at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel and was found dead—in his room—by security.

TMZ learned that the body was curled up and covered in bed when security entered the room with the lights off and found him.

Before going to sleep, Bob Saget spoke to the woman. However, she noticed the delay throughout the day and became worried, calling the hotel and asking for directions — Saget was supposed to be flying back to Los Angeles.

The official cause of death is still being investigated and is expected to be completed in March.

On Monday (10), the actor’s autopsy was completed and the preliminary report released by People magazine. The theory that Saget was killed due to an overdose was discarded.

“An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male who was found unconscious in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or any illegal act.” said Orange County Coroner Joshua Stephany.

Born in 1956, in Philadelphia, the actor became internationally known for playing Danny Tanner, in the series “Three’s Too Much”. However, unlike the character, who is shy and demure, Bob was known for being a sassy and audacious person.

He also participated in the famous series: “How I Met Your Mother”. In the sitcom aired between 2005 and 2014, Saget was the voice of Ted Mosby, who appears telling stories of his youth to his two sons.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Great actress dies at just 34 and leaves fans devastated

Miranda Fryer passed away, aged 34, an Australian actress famous for making one of the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved