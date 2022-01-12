Three reasons why inflation may be lower in 2022

Energy was one of the villains of inflation last year, points out the IBGE| Photo: Marcello Casal Jr./Agência Brasil

2021 closed with an annual inflation of 10.06%, the largest since 2015, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The result was well above the ceiling of the Central Bank’s target, which was 5.25%, and the midpoint of market expectations in January last year, which was 3.5%.

A series of factors explain the strong rise: food and fuels were boosted by the rise in commodity prices and the rise in the dollar; energy became more expensive due to the worst water situation in 91 years, and demand stimulus stimulated consumption.

This scenario is not restricted to Brazil. The rise in prices was worldwide. In the United States, the 12 months ending in November had inflation of 6.8%, the highest since June 1982, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. And in the countries that form the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the rise in prices reached 5.8%, the highest since May 1996.

For 2022, in Brazil, the median of market expectations is 5.03%, according to the Central Bank’s Focus report. Some factors help to explain this downward trend in inflation, emphasizes XP Investimentos: better prices for food at home; more contained energy and demand putting less pressure on industrial goods; and falling regulated prices favored by deflation in electricity.

However, Itaú considers that inflation should remain higher in the first three months of the year, impacted by adjustments typical of the period, such as urban buses and school fees. “The movement is still permanent”, adds Rodrigo Franchini, partner at Monte Bravo Investimentos.

A contribution to the fall in inflation may come from wholesale prices, which rose 17.7% last year, according to the IGP-DI, from Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV). For this year, Bradesco expects a much smaller increase, reflecting the expectation of a reasonable harvest, the rearrangement of global production chains and the stabilization of Chinese demand for iron ore.

On the other hand, services come, according to XP analysts. They consider that even with the rise in interest rates, the slowdown in economic activity and lower disposable income, the readjustments will be heavier as they reflect past inflation.

Another factor that may contribute to inflation this year is linked to electoral uncertainty and the behavior of the exchange rate, economists at Itaú point out.

1) Inflation of more well-behaved household food

The broker’s expectation is that the household food group will have a rise of 4%, compared to 7.94%, recorded in 2021. “[Ela] is compatible with a slight drop in agricultural commodity prices, a stable exchange rate (already at a well-depreciated level) and better weather conditions.”

XP points out that this number could be lower if it weren’t for supply concerns and the high costs of fertilizers and pesticides.

A source of concern, however, is the lack of rain in some regions, caused by the La Niña weather phenomenon. According to Itaú BBA, the rains were weak in December in the South region and intense in parts of the Northeast and in areas such as the Center and North of Minas, Goiás, Pará and most of Mato Grosso.

“Corn is already impacted by the intensification of the drought and concerns are now being transferred to soybeans”, point out the bank’s agribusiness analysts.

2) Fewer surprises with industrial goods

In the case of industrial goods, which had an average increase of 11.3% last year, XP Investimentos considers that the slowdown in domestic demand, the normalization of the global supply chain and more stable energy prices should help to avoid highs expressive prices for the consumer. The projection is for an expansion of 4.8%.

But, at the moment, according to Itaú, inflation of industrial goods remains under pressure and shows persistence because of the effects of bottlenecks in segments such as automotive and electronics.

Credit insurer Euler Hermes points out that global supply chain disruptions will remain high through the second half of 2022, due to new Covid-19 outbreaks around the world, China’s ongoing “zero Covid” policy and volatility. demand and logistics during the Chinese New Year. Normalization should occur from the second half of the year.

3) Energy should hold up regulated prices

Administered prices, another major villain in the domestic budget, should have a much smaller rise compared to 2021. The brokerage projects a decline from 17.2% to 5.1%, motivated by the expectation of deflation in electricity. The projection is for a 5% retraction in the prices of this item.

But XP considers that this drop could be even greater, if the restoration of reservoirs continues at the current level. The Southeast/Midwest subsystem, the country’s main power generator, was operating on Sunday at 31.62% of capacity, according to the National Electric System Operator (ONS).

“Gasoline inflation should also be much lower, given that current prices already reflect oil and exchange rates at high levels”, points out the broker. is adjusted based on past inflation.