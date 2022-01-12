tips to speed up the process

A common concern among women is how to make nails grow faster. Therefore, if you are looking to make this process simpler and more agile, this Tuesday, January 11, at Casa & Agro, from Tecnonotícias, you will learn more about how to solve this issue.

There are some foolproof tips that will let you know how to make nails grow faster. So, if you want a healthier, more wonderful and strengthened appearance, it is worth following the article until the end to know the advice that will allow excellent results for your day to day.

How to make nails grow faster

First of all, before we even talk about how to make your nails grow faster, it is essential that you understand that this process requires some care. Beforehand, nails are a reflection of our health, so it is essential that you check why your nails are weak or growing slowly. However, there are some tips that can be followed for good results.

Use of strengthening foundation

If you usually do your nails, you may want to use a strengthening foundation. In this way, you will get a strengthened nail, moisturizing oil, among other things to nourish and prevent them from breaking or cracking.

Food to make nails grow faster

Then it is possible that you eat some foods that improve your overall health to improve the quality of your nails. Thus, you will get your nails to grow faster, for this it is worth eating protein, for example: chicken, nuts, egg, soy, gelatin, among others.

Also, consumption of biotin which is found in almonds, peanuts, eggs and hazelnuts. Finally, don’t forget to eat foods rich in zinc, such as cashews, green beans, lean meat and other seafood.

protect your nails

Lastly, if you want to answer how to make nails grow faster it is necessary that these are protected. Therefore, it is worth taking care of hydration and always wearing rubber gloves for household chores that can spoil and make your nails more brittle.

