To contain floods, Cemig postpones opening of Trs Marias floodgates – Gerais

The Trs Marias plant is located in the Central region of Minas Gerais

(photo: Cemig/Disclosure)

In view of the update of the flood scenario in the municipalities bordering the So Francisco River, the Minas Gerais Energy Company (Cemig) informed this Tuesday afternoon (1/11) that postponing the opening of the floodgates of the Trs Marias Hydroelectric Power Plant (UHE) , in the Central Region of the state. Cemig explains that this will make it possible to reduce the impacts of the flood on the stretch from the So Francisco River to Pirapora, reducing the effects of rising levels that could be caused by the increased release of the reservoir.

“This decision, considering updated data, has as a priority the safety of the region’s population. The river islands of the So Francisco River have already been evacuated, as they are impacted by leaks at lower levels than the current”, he said in a note.

The decision also takes into account the protection of the Benjamim Guimares steam restoration work, based on new information provided by the Municipality of Pirapora.

THE State of Mines this morning it even published the announcement that as of this Wednesday (12/1) the floodgates of the Trs Marias Hydroelectric Power Plant (UHE) would be opened.

In its first communiqué, Cemig explains that, in the So Francisco River basin, high flows were observed in several tributaries, such as the Par, Paraopeba and Rio das Velhas rivers, resulting in flooding in municipalities.

“This increase in flows in the tributaries that feed the reservoir of UHE Trs Marias resulted in a significant gain in its storage, in a short period. at 5,000 m³/s, with the prospect of reaching 8,000 m³/sj next Wednesday. Also yesterday, the flow released at the plant was increased to 850 m³/s, by maximizing energy generation at the plant”, informs to Cemig.

In view of the situation, to control the rise in the level of the reservoir, which until 7 am this Tuesday (1/11) had a volume of 72.68%, the company had decided to start pouring water through the floodgates.

See the numbers updated this afternoon



Plant data updated this Tuesday afternoon (1/11) on Cemig’s website

(photo: Cemig/Disclosure)

Plant data updated this Tuesday afternoon (1/11) on Cemig’s website

(photo: Cemig/Disclosure)

Cemig says that the floodgates have not been opened since the beginning of 2020.

“Cemig continues to monitor the operating condition of the reservoir and new expansions may be necessary, according to the inflows verified in the reservoir in the coming days”, says the company.

The company also recalls that it was necessary to evacuate the river islands along the municipality of Pirapora because of the rains on the Abaet River, the stretch closest to the Trs Marias plant.