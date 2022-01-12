Tonico orders another murder in Nos Tempos do Imperador; see the victim · TV news

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will cut a fold to get rid of the accusations of Nélio (João Pedro Zappa), who will reappear “vivinho da Silva” in Nos Tempos do Imperador. In order not to see the sun rise squarely in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera, the deputy will order Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) to finish off one of the main witnesses to his crimes: Adelaide (Ana Barroso).

Pushed off a cliff, Lota’s son (Paula Cohen) will be found on the brink of death by the owner of the sale. She will hide him at her farm in Campos dos Goytacazes, in the interior of Rio de Janeiro, and will take care of him until his full recovery.

Restored, João Pedro Zappa’s character will still need one more favor from Adelaide in the scenes that will be shown from the next 20th. After all, the testimony of the greengrocer will be essential to make Tonico pay for his misdeeds.

The house will fall to the corrupt politician when he is summoned by Pedro (Selton Mello) to a meeting in his office in Quinta da Boa Vista. The emperor will reveal that he received serious accusations about bad character and who made them was even one of his best friends.

The antagonist played by Alexandre Nero will turn white as wax when he comes face to face with Nelio, who will then reveal details about the assassination attempt. He will explain that the treetops cushioned the fall and that he was rescued by a local resident, who will be able to confirm the story in the future.

Tonico will leave the palace stunned and will not think twice about asking Borges for help to get away. He will demand that the delegate find as soon as possible the witness indicated by Bernardinho’s brother (Gabriel Fuentes), without imagining that she is closer than he imagines.

Adelaide will be staying at the house that Batista (Ernani Moraes) left for Lupita (Roberta Rodrigues) on Rua do Ouvidor, in downtown Rio de Janeiro. Big tongue, she will put a price on her own head when she tells Lota how she saved Nélio from death, causing gossip to circulate throughout the court.

Who is Adelaide?

Adelaide is the owner of the sale next to the property where Nélio and Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) hid after fleeing Rio de Janeiro. She always baffled the boy with countless questions, forcing him to invent one lie after another to protect his own identity.

The trader’s curiosity, by the way, will be essential to avoid a tragedy in Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s feuilleton. She will be surprised by the sudden disappearance of the supposed Clovis, nickname used as a disguise by the lawyer, and will decide to go to the farm to investigate the situation.

Ana Barroso’s character will go into shock when she comes across the food left on the table, already in an advanced state of decomposition. “What did that man do to his wife and daughter?”, she asks, referring to Tonico.

