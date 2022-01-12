Toronto FC resolves pending issues with Soteldo and exit may be getting closer

São Paulo continues to monitor Soteldo’s situation and financial obstacles with Toronto FC

Toronto FC resolved the salary disputes it had with the Venezuelan striker Yeferson Soteldo and the possibilities of the player’s departure from the team increase, since with the hiring of Lorenzo Insigne, the Canadian club would need exits that would dry the payroll.

(Photo: Playback / Toronto FC)

With debts of around US$ 3 million to the player due to bonuses stated at the signing of the contract, Soteldo was at an impasse over the situation in Canada at the same time that rumors of his return to Brazilian football were growing.

Palmeiras, who were first interested, seem not to continue in the negotiations due to the high values ​​stipulated by the Toronto FC board. São Paulo, on the other hand, continues to try to hire, formalizing proposals that aim at 50% of the player’s economic rights, but in addition to the amounts having to be accepted by the Canadians, the high salary is still an obstacle for Soteldo to be announced at Tricolor Paulista.

However, the player’s unresolved contract settlement, which did not help save Toronto FC from a disappointing season, is a next step that could ease the 24-year-old MLS player’s farewell. $1.5 million a season and came in for $6 million.

