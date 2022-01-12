Toyota Corolla and Corolla Cross arrive in the 2023 lineup more equipped and up to R$ 15.4 thousand more expensive | releases

We are barely used to the arrival of 2022 and Toyota has already announced the launch of the 2023 line for the sedan and the SUV Chorusthere cross, which arrive in stores from this week.
The great novelty is that both models now offer as standard in all versions to technology Toyota Safety Sense, active safety system previously only available in hybrid configurations.
Toyota Corolla Cross 2023 now has front parking sensors – Photo: Disclosure
Among the package’s features is the frontal pre-collision system, which alerts the driver of an imminent crash through audible and visual warnings, in addition to activating the braking assistance. The SUV also has a pedestrian and cyclist detection system.
Other equipment available are Lane Keeping Assist, automatic high beams and adaptive cruise control, which allows driving at a speed and distance from the car ahead predetermined by the driver.
Pre-collision alert is one of the novelties present in the Toyota Safety Sense system — Photo: Disclosure
The sedan line still receives induction cell phone charger in the settings Altis Premium and Altis Premium Hybrid, previously only present in the sporty GR-S option. Already the options Altis Hybrid, XEI and GL now have front and rear parking sensors.
The Corolla Cross XRE and XR, which already had rear sensors, also received front sensors in the 2023 line. Updates to the instrument panel and on-board computer of the versions XRE and XRV Hybrid are also part of the novelties, which now have the 7-inch color TFT digital screen, which was already offered in the top version XRX Hybrid.
Lane keeping assistant is also part of the safety package — Photo: Disclosure
With these new features, the cars were BRL 6,100 up until BRL 15,400 more expensive in the 2023 line. Check below the current prices and how much each version has increased.
Corolla and Corolla Cross prices
|model/version
|Line price 2023
|previous price
|Increase
|Corolla GLi
|BRL 148,290
|BRL 132,890
|BRL 15,400
|Corolla XEi
|BRL 154,690
|BRL 146,790
|BRL 7,900
|Corolla Altis Premium
|BRL 177,690
|BRL 171,590
|BRL 6,100
|Corolla GR-S
|BRL 178,890
|BRL 172,790
|BRL 6,100
|Corolla Altis Hybrid
|BRL 177,690
|BRL 171,590
|BRL 6,100
|Corolla Altis Hybrid Premium
|BRL 187,190
|BRL 180,690
|BRL 6,500
|Corolla Cross XR
|BRL 161,990
|BRL 153,290
|BRL 8,700
|Corolla Cross XRE
|BRL 173,690
|BRL 164,190
|BRL 9,500
|Corolla Cross XRV Hybrid
|BRL 196,390
|BRL 189,490
|BRL 6,900
|Corolla Cross XRX Hybrid
|BRL 204,329
|BRL 197,290
|BRL 7,039
