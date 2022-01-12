Toyota Corolla and Corolla Cross arrive more equipped in the 2023 line; check it out – 01/11/2022

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Toyota Corolla and Corolla Cross arrive more equipped in the 2023 line; check it out – 01/11/2022 8 Views

Toyota announced the arrival of the 2023 range of Corolla and Corolla Cross already this month. The two mid-size models, sedan and SUV, now offer new standard content from the entry-level versions.

Now, both models have the Toyota Safety Sens(TSS) package and provided the most basic option. The active and passive safety package until then was only available in the most complete versions of the sedan and SUV.

  • THE UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and curiosities about the automotive universe.

2023 LINE PRICES (Brazil)

  • Corolla Cross XR BRL 161,990

  • Corolla Cross XRE BRL 173,690

  • Corolla Cross XRV Hybrid BRL 196,390

  • Corolla Cross XRX Hybrid BRL 204,329

  • Corolla GLi BRL 148,290

  • Corolla XEi BRL 154,690

  • Corolla Altis Premium BRL 177,690

  • Corolla GR-S BRL 178,890

  • Corolla Altis Hybrid BRL 177,690

  • Corolla Altis Hybrid Premium BRL 187,190

The TSS package includes several technologies, including autonomous emergency braking with audible and visual collision alert, lane keeping aid with correction, which brings the car back to the center of the lane by itself.

It also has the automatic high beam system, which raises the light when there are no cars in the opposite direction or in front of the Toyota and, finally, the adaptive cruise control (ACC), which regulates the speed and distance of the car. from the front by itself, without intervention, if it is activated.

In addition, in the sedan, the Altis Premium and Altis Premium Hybrid versions now offer cell phone chargers by induction, as the “sports” version GR-S already offered.

The versions Altis Hybrid, XEI and GLi of the sedan now have front and rear parking sensors. The XRE and XR versions, intermediate and entry, of the SUV Corolla Cross already had the rear sensors and received the front ones as well.

In the SUV, the XRE and XRV Hybrid versions now have an on-board computer with a 7-inch color TFT screen – it is the same that was available in the top version, XRX Hybrid.

Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid - Disclosure - Disclosure
Image: Disclosure

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Banco Inter (BIDI11) informs that Ponta Sul Investimentos has reduced its share in the company

Banco Inter (BIDI11) reported this Tuesday (11) that Ponta Sul Investimentos reduced its share in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved