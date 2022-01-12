Toyota Corolla and Corolla Cross arrive more equipped in the 2023 line; check it out – 01/11/2022

Toyota announced the arrival of the 2023 range of Corolla and Corolla Cross already this month. The two mid-size models, sedan and SUV, now offer new standard content from the entry-level versions.

Now, both models have the Toyota Safety Sens(TSS) package and provided the most basic option. The active and passive safety package until then was only available in the most complete versions of the sedan and SUV.

2023 LINE PRICES (Brazil)

Corolla Cross XR BRL 161,990

Corolla Cross XRE BRL 173,690

Corolla Cross XRV Hybrid BRL 196,390

Corolla Cross XRX Hybrid BRL 204,329

Corolla GLi BRL 148,290

Corolla XEi BRL 154,690

Corolla Altis Premium BRL 177,690

Corolla GR-S BRL 178,890

Corolla Altis Hybrid BRL 177,690

Corolla Altis Hybrid Premium BRL 187,190

The TSS package includes several technologies, including autonomous emergency braking with audible and visual collision alert, lane keeping aid with correction, which brings the car back to the center of the lane by itself.

It also has the automatic high beam system, which raises the light when there are no cars in the opposite direction or in front of the Toyota and, finally, the adaptive cruise control (ACC), which regulates the speed and distance of the car. from the front by itself, without intervention, if it is activated.

In addition, in the sedan, the Altis Premium and Altis Premium Hybrid versions now offer cell phone chargers by induction, as the “sports” version GR-S already offered.

The versions Altis Hybrid, XEI and GLi of the sedan now have front and rear parking sensors. The XRE and XR versions, intermediate and entry, of the SUV Corolla Cross already had the rear sensors and received the front ones as well.

In the SUV, the XRE and XRV Hybrid versions now have an on-board computer with a 7-inch color TFT screen – it is the same that was available in the top version, XRX Hybrid.

