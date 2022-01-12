TRAGEDY IN NY | Nine children and ten adults die in fire caused by heater

Abhishek Pratap

Yesterday (09), a fire in a residential building in the Bronx, New York, caused the death of at least 19 people, including 9 children. The cause could be a heater. The country is experiencing a heavy snowfall.

Photo: Telemundo

According to the Fire Department, 63 people were injured and 32 of them were at risk of death, mainly because they had inhaled a lot of smoke.

the fire

The fire started just before 11 am in a duplex apartment on the second and third floors of a 19-story building located at 333 East 181st Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene in just three minutes, but the flames had already spread. The fire was extinguished in the early afternoon.

The injured were taken to five different hospitals, according to ABC.

More information

