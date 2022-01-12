Trans mining actress A Maia will fight against prejudice in the soap opera das 7 – Cultura

For A Maia, an important victory is to occupy the mass media to overturn prejudices (photo: Globe/reproduction)

Immense. This is the size of the responsibility that A Maia carries by breaking paradigms for being a transsexual actress playing a character whose sexuality is not in focus. “The breaking of paradigms. great that director Allan Fiterman and author Mauro Wilson chose this path,” she says. “It makes us review images of what is already well established. Death was often represented in a tragic way. Making the character a young and beautiful woman reframes some values. This is important in many ways,” she says.

Although “The more life, the better!”, which is showing on Globo, is a light comedy, she celebrates the fact that her presence brings reflections to the public.

“For a long time and even today, the path of a trans person follows that of marginalization. There is still a lot of prejudice, a lot of taboo, a lot of moralization and discrimination. All this is violence towards our bodies. Such a role, which does not confront the gender issue, is necessary”, explains A Maia.

The actress feels even more challenged because Fernanda Montenegro and Patrcia Pillar were names considered for the role.

Maia, whose name is Marcella Maia, is 30 years old. Mineira de Juiz de Fora, was raised in Brasilia, has lived in Europe and is also a singer. Her character Death “haunts” the protagonist quartet, formed by Nenm (Vladimir Brichta), Paula (Giovanna Antonelli), Guilherme (Mateus Solano) and Flvia (Valentina Herszage).

According to the actress, her presence in the soap opera helps to enlighten the population about gender issues. “Prejudice is the basis of many forms of violence. Many of these values ​​are represented by the male, white, straight, cis figure. All this is a social, convenient invention. They are values ​​built by dominant groups in their image and likeness”, she observes. “But these stereotypes do not represent the majority. Bodies, genders, beliefs and ethnicities are diverse and plural”, she comments, noting that the understanding of this is the adoption of more inclusive practices.

While this discussion is expanding, so is transphobia. Between October 2020 and September 2021, 125 transvestites and transgender men and women were murdered in Brazil, according to the Transgender Europe (TGEU) NGO Transrespect versus Transphobia Worldwide (TvT) project.

“Opinions are more open and public. As we see an uprising and progress, we also see reactions and hatred. It seems to me that today we have made some progress in this direction, but precisely in a period when the hatred of differences was institutionalized. I have felt insecure at many moments,” she reveals.

THREE QUESTIONS FOR

THE MAIA/ACTRESS

In series like HBO’s “Todxs ns”, the connection with the LGBTQIA+ cause is clearer because of the themes explored in the script. Does this type of series end up taking the discussion to only one niche, unlike the seven o’clock soap?

Yes. The 7pm soap opera, which is prime time on TV, communicates en masse. Mass culture television, with great popular reach. Matters are taken with this in mind. In closed-channel series, the audience chooses the programming, so you “niche” and talk more openly about certain topics. directed. Therefore, taking some discussions to the general public, which were previously considered a great taboo, represents many victories.

The soap opera has other characters from the LGBTQIA community, such as the Chief and the Nany People character. Is the path to representation being traveled, even slowly?

Yes, we can see some advances. Today, there are more policies and spaces for inclusion and discussion. We can see trans artists in soap operas without their sexuality being the focus. Bringing more than one trans artist into the plot is a gain. The disparities are still large, but we always need to praise the gains and fight for more advances.

Before “The more life, the better!”, you were moving to Portugal. Does this change have to do with prejudice and violence in Brazil?

I lived in Europe for a while. Brazil is the place in the world that kills most trans people. I love my country, but with these indices, it’s impossible for you to feel totally safe. Outside the country, life, on many levels, ends up becoming more peaceful to work and live.