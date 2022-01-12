Transfer ban: Cruzeiro’s debts reach R$ 140 million

Ronaldo Fenômeno gave his first interview in front of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) Cruzeiro this Tuesday (11) and talked about the debts that have already been processed in FIFA and that have as punishment the transfer ban, which prevents the club from hiring players . According to Phenomenon, the hole reaches R$ 140 million, with R$ 23 million still to be paid in January.

“There are 140 million for 2022 and 2023. I think that immediately, for the end of January, we have an obligation to pay R$ 23 million. And during this year and the next, it reaches this total amount of R$ 140 million transfer ban”, explained the investor.

Still according to Ronaldo, this type of debt is hardly renegotiated, since it is the last sphere of collection. However, he guarantees that all commitments will be honored.

“This is a debt that can hardly be negotiated, but we will try to negotiate. (We will try) to understand a little of the other debts as well, and finally, our commitment is to comply with all the debts that correspond to us”, he summarized.

Future

In the midst of this chaotic scenario, Ronaldo shows courage when talking about what fans can expect for the future, with a management that will invest based on what they earn.

“We are creating a new standard of management at the club, and most importantly, the greatest help we can give is to create this new standard, efficient, sustainable, this is the main message I can leave to our fans. that we collect, I will fulfill my contractual commitments in accordance with the acquisition of SAF. (On all debt with transfer ban) Therefore, when we have a schedule in relation to this, we will talk again and make it clearer”, he added.

