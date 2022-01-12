‘Turco’ Mohamed and Luís Castro: one of the two can take on the Rooster

Unsurprisingly, Atlético is looking for a foreign coach to run the club after Cuca’s departure. In this way, two more names appear strong on the radar, as reported by the Super.FC report. The Argentine with Mexican citizenship Antonio “Turco” Mohamed and the Portuguese Luís Castro were contacted, had contact with the project of the alvinegro club through club investors and one of them can be confirmed as the new coach of the team until the end of this week.

The information about Atlético’s interest in the two names was initially released by radio Itatiaia.

“Turco” Mohamed, 51, has been without a club since late 2020, when he left Mexico’s Monterrey. He is not a complete stranger to the Atletico fan, since in 2013 he was in charge of Tijuana, also from Mexico, who almost took the Galo out of Libertadores. There were two draws, 2 to 2 away and 1 to 1 in BH. On the occasion of the return game, Riascos went for the ball and saw Victor immortalize himself as the black-and-white saint when he defended with his left foot.

After leaving the Xolos, he still coached Huracán-ARG, América-MEX, Monterrey-MEX, Celta de Vigo-ESP, again Huracán and Monterrey, his last club.

other portuguese

Luís Castro is another one of the popular school of Portuguese coaches. The difference is that he is currently employed at Al Duhail, in Qatar, with whom he has a contract until the end of the year. The team currently occupies the second position of the Qatari league, two points behind the leader Al-Sadd, but with two more matches.

An eventual hiring would depend on a negotiation by the coach with the club or the payment of some amount by Atlético for his release. Castro, 60, has notably spent time in Porto, Rio Ave and Vitória de Guimarães, all from Portugal, in addition to Shakhtar Donetsk, between 2019 and 2021, where he has already commanded a legion of Brazilians, something traditional in the Ukrainian team.

