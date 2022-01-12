Turkish club makes proposal to Grêmio for Jean Pyerre and could take him out of Athletico | football

Jean Pyerre’s future in 2022 may not be Athletico anymore. An undisclosed Turkish club sent an offer to Grêmio in recent days also to have the player on loan, the same model adopted by the people of Paraná.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been out of the Gaucho team’s plans since the end of last season, when he was released for vacation before the end of the Brasileirão. After a failed negotiation with Alavés, from Spain, Tricolor agreed on a season-long loan with Hurricane.

Jean didn’t even reappear with the Grêmio squad for the pre-season on Monday. Athletico’s main group will only return on the 17th. However, it is possible that he also does not appear in Curitiba.

As the ge found out, the tricolor direction already has in hand the Turkish offer for the loan of the midfielder. that’s why he has not yet signed the contract to sign the agreement with the team from Paraná.

Revealed in Grêmio’s youth categories, Jean definitely moved up to the main team in 2018. He alternated good moments with others in which he was unable to repeat his best performance. Even so, it attracted interest from other clubs.

Palmeiras tried to sign the midfielder at the end of 2020, but the clubs did not agree on the compensation, which involved changing players.

MLS’s Vancouver Whitecaps offered US$6 million for 50% of Jean Pyerre’s economic rights in April 2021, but the proposal was turned down by Grêmio, which still had expectations of a resumption of the player.