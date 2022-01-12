Turkmenistan President Orders Closing of Famous ‘Gate of Hell’

The President of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, ordered the closure of the site where a crater known as the “Gate of Hell” is on the 8th. Officially called Darvaza Crater, the “tourist attraction” was formed in the early 1970s. Information is from The Guardian and CNN.

According to international media, the leader of Turkmenistan ordered experts to find a way to finally extinguish the fire in the natural gas crater. According to Berdymukhamedov, the man-made crater “negatively affects the environment and the health of people living nearby”.

“We are losing valuable natural resources for which we could make significant profits and use them to improve the well-being of our people,” he said. Berdymukhamedov instructed the authorities to “find a solution to extinguish the fire”.

This is not the first time that the president has tried to put out the flames in the place. In 2010, Berdymukhamedov made a similar request, but that year no expert came up with a solution to extinguish the fire.

The crater was formed in 1971 during a Soviet drilling expedition for natural gas. During the works, the ground collapsed forming the crater. To prevent natural gas from spreading, the Soviets decided to burn the gas by setting it on fire.

The well has been on fire ever since and previous attempts to put it out have been unsuccessful. Over the years, the crater became a tourist attraction in Turkmenistan.

