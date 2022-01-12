Twitter demands Malafaia delete fake posts about childhood vaccine and suspend account for 12 hours

THE twitter asked the pastor Silas Malafaia, from the Vitória em Cristo Assembly of God, to exclude posts that called the vaccination of children against covid-19 “infanticide”. about misleading information about covid-19 and that are seriously harmful”. The pastor’s profile had his activities restricted for 12 hours.

Malafaia’s post claimed there was no reason to vaccinate children against covid. “Vaccinating children is true infanticide. The numbers prove that there is no need to do this”, wrote the pastor, contradicting several scientific studies, the World Health Organization (WHO), the Ministry of Health itself and Anvisa. In December 2021, the National Health Surveillance Agency authorized the application of the Pfizer immunizer for the age group between 5 and 11 years. The agency concluded, after analyzing studies, that the product is also safe for this public.

After the tweets were published, users took the hashtag “#DerrubaMalafaia” to the first place among the most commented subjects on the network as a sign of disapproval. The term began to gain traction around 9pm on Monday. At midnight, it was already the most talked about topic on the network, with more than 16,000 mentions.

Twitter has taken center stage in a debate about disinformation and freedom of expression on the internet, being repeatedly charged with taking action against profiles that question the effectiveness and safety of vaccines. Last week, another hashtag on a similar topic was among the most talked about on the net, when users questioned the technology company for give a blogger the verification seal of authenticity Bolsonarista who has also made publications against the vaccine.

To the Estadão, Malafaia denied spreading disinformation, arguing that the removed video contained data to justify his statements.

Malafaia is ideologically aligned with the president Jair Bolsonaro, which also opposes vaccination of children. Recently, the representative got involved in a public confrontation with Anvisa for disagreeing with the release of the immunizing agent for this group. Other Bolsonaristas also defend the anti-vaccination flag on social media, such as the businessman Otávio Fakhoury and the former Minister of Citizenship Osmar Terra.